Paul Finebaum roasts the LSU defense after abysmal showing against Ole Miss

Paul Finebaum has been providing a bunch of takes on the LSU Tigers this season. This time he took a bunsen burner to the Tigers defense after a 55-49 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins did whatever they wanted against LSU last Saturday. Dart finished the game 26-for-39 for 389 yards and four touchdowns and Judkins carried the ball 33 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for the Rebels.

The LSU defense looked discombobulated at times and their confusion led to easy completions and a lot of touchdowns. Despite that performance, Brian Kelly still has the utmost confidence in Matt House.

“It looked like Bo Pelini had come back from a couple of years ago,” Finebaum said, per On3. “There’s no explanation for it. I’m really interested where this program goes from here because, offensively, it pretty much did everything it took, other than maybe make one more play at the end that it probably should never have had to make.”

LSU has some issues to fix on the defensive side of the ball if they want to turn the season around.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire