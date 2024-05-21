Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne ruled out for spring practices

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is in attendance at voluntary organized team activities, but he has been ruled out for the team’s spring practices, per coach Jerod Mayo.

Bourne is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last season. So it isn’t surprising that he wouldn’t be ready for spring work.

The team is hopeful to get him back on the field by the start of the season considering he was the leading receiver before going down with the injury. In eight game appearances, he had 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

That production came in one of the worst wide receivers rooms in the NFL.

While Kendrick Bourne won't practice this spring, per Jerod Mayo, he's still in attendace at Patriots voluntary OTAs. @ABC6 #NEPats pic.twitter.com/yiYoAGNuVo — Ian Steele (@RealianSteele6) May 20, 2024

The only offseason additions the Patriots made was signing veteran wideout K.J. Osborn and drafting rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

So this could be another year where the team is dependent on Bourne’s production, along with Demario Douglas, to be competitive.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire