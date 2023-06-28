Patriots WR DeVante Parker reportedly agrees to 3-year deal worth up to $33M

The New England Patriots apparently liked what they saw from DeVante Parker last season.

The wide receiver has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

Parker previously had one year left on his contract with a base salary of $5.7 million and a cap hit of $6.2 million, per OverTheCap. This new deal adds two years to that, putting him under contract through 2025.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, the 30-year-old Parker was traded to the Patriots last offseason for a swap of third- and fifth-round picks. He didn't set any career highs in his first season in New England, but he was solid enough with 31 catches on 47 targets, 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

A former first-round pick, Parker has struggled with staying both consistent and healthy in his career. That came up again last season with him missing games due to a concussion and knee injury. At his best, though, he's a field-stretcher who showed a good connection with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

DeVante Parker is staying with the Patriots. What does that mean for DeAndre Hopkins? (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The bigger question with this deal is what it means for the Patriots' pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, the former All-Pro wide receiver who visited the Patriots earlier this month after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals. Parker might have been a possible cut candidate to make salary cap room for Hopkins, but he's now hear to stay, and likely with a lower cap number.

Parker's deal could very well mean something else is in the works. All that's left is to wait and see.