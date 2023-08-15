Patriots waive DE DaMarcus Mitchell, LS Tucker Addington

The Patriots dropped a couple of players from their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team waived defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and long snapper Tucker Addington. There's no word of any additions to the roster.

Mitchell signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Purdue last year. He appeared in 16 games and made eight tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.

Addington appeared in three games for the Patriots last season. Those appearances came when Joe Cardona was injured, but the longtime New England long snapper is back on the job this year.