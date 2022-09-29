Patriots vs. Packers injury report: Mac Jones misses second straight practice
Mac Jones might still believe he has a chance to suit up vs. the Green Bay Packers, but a lot will have to change between now and Sunday for that to happen.
The New England Patriots quarterback unsurprisingly missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. His return timetable remains unclear following his severe high-ankle sprain suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If Jones is indeed ruled out, veteran QB Brian Hoyer will get the start.
The only change on the Patriots' Thursday injury report was offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste missing practice after being limited on Wednesday with a thumb issue. Like Jones, defensive end Lawrence Guy missed his second straight practice.
Here's the full Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
S Kyle Dugger - Knee
DL Davon Godchaux - Back
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
None
Green Bay Packers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jaire Alexander - Groin
T David Bakhtiari - Knee
TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin
T Caleb Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee
WR Allen Lazard - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB AJ Dillon - Knee
LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip
WR Christian Watson - Hamstring