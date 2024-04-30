Patriots sign OLB Oshane Ximines

The Patriots have signed outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Ximines played under Patriots outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins for two seasons with the Giants.

The Giants made Ximines a third-round pick in 2019, and he spent five seasons with the team.

In 2023, he played three games and made four tackles.

He had 4.5 sacks during his rookie season with the team but played only four games in 2020 because of a shoulder injury.

In the past three seasons, Ximines totaled 20 tackles, two sacks, 12 quarterbacks and five passes defensed in 28 game appearances.