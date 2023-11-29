Patriots re-sign Will Grier to practice squad

The Patriots worked out five players Monday, including former Purdue quarterback Austin Burton. On Tuesday, the team re-signed Will Grier to the practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots released Grier from their active roster Saturday, and he was expected to explore his options before returning.

The team doesn't seem to have a plan at the position, with coach Bill Belichick saying multiple times last week that he told every quarterback to be ready to play. Grier didn't last the week.

The Patriots then did what they have done all season — start Mac Jones — but Jones and Bailey Zappe each got almost the same number of snaps. Jones played 35 and Zappe 33.

Belichick has not announced who will start in Week 13, not that it matters much. They will head into the offseason looking for a new quarterback.

The Patriots signed Grier off the Bengals' practice squad in September, but he has not appeared in a game for the club.