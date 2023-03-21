Patriots take shutdown corner in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

There are multiple offensive positions the New England Patriots could address in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, in ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, he has coach Bill Belichick and company going back to the defensive side of the ball.

With the No. 14 overall pick, he has the team selecting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State.

Yes, the Patriots still have Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on the roster, but they did lose Jalen Mills, which puts them in a bind from a depth perspective. But Porter is much, much more than just a depth guy.

Kiper wrote:

Porter is a 6-foot-2 press cornerback whose 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine was stellar for his size. He didn’t allow any touchdowns in coverage last season. He’s physical — he’ll tackle in the run game. I see Porter as a player who could thrive for Bill Belichick’s defense.

Porter is a long, rangy defender with the size and athleticism to hold his own against some of the more talented receivers in the league. That’ll be huge in an AFC East division with standout playmaking receivers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson.

The Patriots have spent most of free agency hyper-focused on improving the offense. However, when it comes to the draft, going defense and selecting a guy like Porter might make the most sense at this point.

