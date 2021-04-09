Patriots showing interest in Kellen Mond and it could be the perfect fit

It almost seems impossible to fathom another quarterback outside of the top 5 prospects being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The names Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones have been the circulating throughout every NFL media outlet. It feels as if the drop-off is so severe after those players that no other quarterback could make a real impact from this year’s draft. Because of this, many believe the New England Patriots will either select one of these players or find another position group to build on with pick No. 15.

Contrary to popular opinion, there’s some real talent outside of that group and Kellen Mond happens to be one of the guys who could change a franchise. The former Texas A&M signal-caller started four seasons with the Aggies and progressively improved in the college football’s toughest conference.

According to Mond’s recent interview with The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, he’s exchanged occasional texts with Josh McDaniels.

“We’ve got to set up some type of meeting,” Mond said. “They’re starting to do formal meetings, like interview-style. Senior Bowl, it was more very formal, like, ‘Hello Kellen Mond, tell me about you.’ And then now it’s gotten more deeper into football. So that should be good.”

Mond has been viewed as a player to get drafted in Day 2 or Day 3 with less upside due to his streaky decision making at times in college. His arm strength is top-tier and his durability isn’t to be questioned after staying on the field for four tough years against college football’s best players.

Kellen Mond showing off his arm at Texas A&M's Pro Day 🚀 @TheKellenMond (via @AggieFootball)pic.twitter.com/pSJ5hUOsOE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 30, 2021

To my previous point, the Patriots likely wouldn’t have to draft him with the No. 15 pick. Cam Newton is already rostered and could take the starting role with no issue if the Patriots don’t find their guy in the draft. This gives Bill Belichick the leeway to wait for Mond to fall to the second round and draft a player like Micah Parsons in the first.

Story continues

Here’s a breakdown of Mond’s potential from Pro Football Network.

Athletic quarterback with a next-level arm who flashes brilliance. Patient in the pocket and buys as much time as necessary. Senses the rush and steps up to avoid defenders. Athletic, easily eludes defenders, and picks up yardage with his legs when necessary. Possesses a quick release and a live arm, gets speed on throws, and easily drives downfield passes. Fires the ball through tight windows, leads receivers with passes, and throws targets open. Loses no ball speed throwing on the move.

While joining The Zach Gelb Show on Wednesday, he displayed his confidence and argued why he’s a first-rounder.

“I one hundred percent think [I should be in the first-round conversation],” Mond said. “I think my resume speaks for itself. One, having 40-plus [career] starts in the SEC conference — the closest thing to the NFL — and really just showing my growth this past year. A 9-1 record [this season], breaking many records at Texas A&M. Then after the season, after an Orange Bowl win, going and winning the Most Valuable Player at the Senior Bowl, and then having a phenomenal pro day.

“From the feedback and the reviews that I’ve got since the season has been over, I think a lot of people have been really shocked by what they’ve seen me do in person, but also going back and watching the film. So, I tell a lot of people I wouldn’t be surprised [if I’m selected in the first round]. But I’m definitely excited for the opportunity…”

The Patriots would get an extremely confident player who’s upside is worth the downside. He’s not a Day 1 starter and that works for an organization that has a former NFL MVP to nurture him.

The Patriots are unlikely to trade up for a one of the top quarterback prospects, so Mond would be the perfect solution if one of those players doesn’t fall to No. 15.

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4