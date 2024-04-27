Patriots select QB Joe Milton with No. 193 pick in 2024 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added another quarterback to the mix in Round 6 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the 193rd overall pick, the Patriots selected Tennessee QB Joe Milton. The 24-year-old, known for his cannon arm, threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games for the Volunteers last season.

Drafting two quarterbacks in the same class screams Packers philosophy from Eliot Wolf.



Late-round dart throw.



If the NE staff believes it can harness some of what Joe Milton brings to the table from a physical standpoint, he's an asset. Either to them or someone else. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 27, 2024

The Patriots selected Milton with the pick they received from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for ex-QB Mac Jones.

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with a 4.5 40-yard dash time and a howitzer of an arm, Milton is among the most intriguing athletes in the class. He's an extremely raw talent, however, and likely a long-term project for Jerod Mayo and the Patriots coaching staff.

Milton joins a crowded Patriots QB depth chart that includes first-rounder Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke. After the pick was made, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport noted that Zappe could be available in a trade.

