Patriots running back James White announces retirement

Veteran running back James White has announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a statement released on social media, White stated that it has been a “honor” representing his family, teammates and the people of New England as a Patriots. He also thanked his wife and children for the sacrifices they made that enabled him to play professional football:

My wife, Diana, especially. People do not fully appreciate the sacrifices that our significant others and families have to make to allow us to do everything to perform at such a high level, and Diana was there every step of the way.

White also called it a “tremendous blessing and honor” to play his entire career for one team:

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

After a four-year career at Wisconsin, where he left campus having rushed for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns, White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Over his nine-year career in New England, he carved out a role as a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. He ran for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a career-best five touchdowns in 2018, but his most dangerous role was as a receiver. White caught 381 passes for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns over his nine-year career.

However, he might best be known for one of those touchdown runs in the post-season, as it was his plunge into the end zone that capped off New England’s comeback in Super Bowl LI:

In the minds of many Patriots fans, White was perhaps the MVP of Super Bowl LI. Not only did he score the game-winning touchdown, but he caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, as well as scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire