Patriots rule Jack Jones out for Sunday, list Matt Corral as questionable

The Patriots haven't revealed their backup quarterback plans for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but it's a good bet that they will be elevating Bailey Zappe or Malik Cunningham from their practice squad.

Matt Corral, who was claimed off of waivers last week, is listed as questionable for the season opener. Corral is not injured, but he did not practice for undisclosed reasons on Friday.

Cornerback Jack Jones is the only member of the 53-man roster who will definitely miss the game. He missed practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury and was ruled out by the team on Friday. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and first-round pick Christian Gonzalez are likely to see a lot of time at corner Sunday.

Right guard Michael Onwenu (ankle), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and left guard Cole Strange (knee) are also listed as questionable. Stevenson was the only player not to practice Friday.