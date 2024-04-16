Patriots reportedly ‘loved’ visits with these top QB prospects

The possibility might exist for a potential trade down scenario for the New England Patriots, but the offer would probably have to knock their socks off considering their dire quarterback situation and the fact that they “loved” their pre-draft visits with two prospects in particular.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager put together his first mock draft with a little more than a week away from the 2024 NFL draft. There were some golden nuggets sprinkled throughout with him pulling from sources around the league.

When it came to the Patriots and the No. 3 pick, he had them staying put and taking North Carolina quarterback prospect Drake Maye, after the Washington Commanders went with Jayden Daniels. According to Schrager, the Patriots came away feeling positive about both Maye and Daniels, which puts them in a position to select whoever is still on the board when they’re on the clock.

Schrager wrote:

Despite lots of smoke that New England could trade down, I believe this new Patriots regime will be comfortable with either Jayden Daniels or Maye. Pats brass took Maye out for steaks the night before his Foxborough visit earlier this month, and those guys loved the Charlotte native. That said, they also loved their top-30 visit with Daniels. I think they’re fine with whichever one falls to them. New England also wined and dined QB J.J. McCarthy on Monday night, but I still see this selection being Daniels or Maye.

The Patriots are also doing a top-30 visit with Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. on Tuesday. Penix could be a possibility in a trade down scenario for New England.

However, given the struggles at quarterback and the rare opportunity to draft a future franchise signal-caller, it’s hard to see the Patriots making the decision to trade down. If they loved Daniels and Maye, it would make more sense for one of those players to be the choice on draft night.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire