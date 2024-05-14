Patriots reportedly considering joint practice with this NFC team

The New England Patriots are reportedly planning a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp, if the two teams are scheduled to face one another in the preseason.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have already discussed the possibility of a joint practice in August, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

This will be the first set of joint practices for Mayo, as he assumes the role of Patriots head coach. Philadelphia has undergone some changes as well, including the addition of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in free agency.

There might be a change in the practice format. Mayo wants only one day of joint practices, as opposed to two, in order to avoid fights.

On the New England side of things, there have been several changes, particularly at quarterback. The team used the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft on Drake Maye, along with a sixth-round pick on Joe Milton III.

Getting the opportunity to practice against a perennial playoff contender like the Eagles should be a great experience for the new-look Patriots team. The Eagles are one of the top teams in the NFC, and it would provide a solid test before the regular season.

