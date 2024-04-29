Patriots release OL Conor McDermott

The Patriots have moved on from a veteran offensive lineman.

New England announced on Monday that the club has released Conor McDermott.

He had one year remaining on his contract. The release will save New England $1.2 million in cap space.

McDermott appeared in six games with five starts for the Patriots in 2023. He started the last six games of the 2022 season for New England at right tackle after the club signed him off of the Jets’ practice squad.

McDermott previously appeared in 35 games with six starts for New York from 2019-2022. He played eight games for Buffalo from 2017-2018.