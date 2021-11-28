Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson ran over Titans defenders for a first down
On a day when the Tennessee Titans stifled the New England Patriots’ ground game, running back Rhamondre Stevenson was able to break off a big run.
With the Patriots firmly in control of the game,, Stevenson was able to get to the outside and proceeded to bowl over several defenders en route to a first down. On the day, he recorded nine carries for 46 yards against a tough Titans run defense. Averaging 5.9 yards per carry, a 19-yard rush was his longest of the afternoon.
All told, New England recorded 105 yards on the ground — as a team, they rushed the football 24 times.
Rhamondre Stevenson stealing souls…again. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/19CGBHp2p3
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 28, 2021
Stevenson and the Patriots will face a huge test in their next game, as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football.
