Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson comments on contract talks

The New England Patriots have made it a point to keep their top in-house free agents. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson could be next on the list with his rookie deal coming due in 2025.

When speaking with media members, Stevenson spoke about the chances of him signing a contract extension to stay in New England. He noted that talks between the two sides “could ramp up after the draft.”

The team recently extended defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the most lucrative non-Tom Brady contract in franchise history. So what does that mean for Stevenson?

“I love the Patriots organization. I’d love to be here for a countless amount of years,” said Stevenson.

Pinpointing the market for the former fourth-round draft pick will be tricky terrain to navigate considering the depressed market at the running back position and the player’s own inconsistencies on the field.

The high expectations set by Stevenson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in Year 2, came crashing back down to reality in 2023, when he ran for only 619 yards and four touchdowns. He missed five games due to injury, but his efficiency, including his rushing average and yards per game average, was way down.

This could be a situation where the Patriots would much rather let the season play out, depending on the numbers set at the negotiating table.

