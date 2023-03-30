Patriots pre-draft tracker: New England has met with these 2023 prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's less than a month remaining until the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, and teams are hard at work doing research on the top prospects in this year's class.

This process includes Pro Day scouting, lots of film review, etc.

Another important part of the pre-draft preparation is meeting with the players themselves. You can learn a lot about a player's on- and off-field makeup from these 1-on-1 meetings.

The New England Patriots are among the teams that have been busy meeting with draft prospects. The Patriots own the No. 14 overall pick in the first round and have 11 selections in total.

Some of their most glaring roster needs to address in the draft are offensive tackle, wide receiver and cornerback.

Here's a tracker of the 2023 draft prospects they've met with post-NFL Scouting Combine. This story will be updated as more meetings are announced/reported.