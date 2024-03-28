Patriots to meet with Drake Maye ahead of Thursday's Pro Day workout

Drake Maye isn't expected to be the top pick in this year's draft, but he's likely to come off the board in the next couple of picks and the two teams drafting behind the Bears will be spending time with him on Thursday.

There was word on Wednesday that the Commanders, who own the second pick, would meet with Maye before North Carolina's Pro Day workout gets underway. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots, who own the third pick, will be visiting with Maye as well.

Breer notes that the Patriots will have nine members of the organization in Chapel Hill for the workout, including head coach Jerod Mayo, scouting director Eliot Wolf, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The Patriots and Commanders also met with former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Wednesday and it would be no surprise if the two teams took the two quarterbacks after the Bears' expected selection of Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.