Patriots S Jabrill Peppers feels ‘forever indebted’ to Bill Belichick

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers had nothing but praise for Bill Belichick when he met with the media on Tuesday.

Belichick signed Peppers as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. Peppers then re-signed with the Patriots in March 2023, inking a two-year deal.

The veteran defensive back is coming off a strong 2023 campaign that saw him record 78 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. It was a breakout year for the former Michigan star, as he held down the safety position for the Patriots, alongside Kyle Dugger.

With that in mind, Peppers is keeping his run of success in perspective, particularly when it comes to learning under Belichick.

“I’m thankful for Bill. That’s a guy I have a lot of admiration and respect for,” said Peppers, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “… I’ll always be forever indebted to Bill. But at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Jabrill Peppers on Belichick: "I'm thankful for Bill. That's a guy I have a lot of admiration and respect for. … I'll always be forever indebted to Bill. But at the end of the day, it's a business." On if he'll coach again: "I don't think he's done yet." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 9, 2024

It would be a stretch to say that the sidelines won’t look strange without Belichick. Nevertheless, a changing of the guard provides intrigue as New England looks to forge a new identity.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire