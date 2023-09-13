Patriots injury report: O-line in rough shape ahead of Dolphins matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offensive line is banged up heading into Sunday night's Week 2 showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

Five Pats linemen were listed on Wednesday's injury report. Left tackle Trent Brown and rookie guard Sidy Sow did not participate in practice as they are currently in concussion protocol. Veteran center David Andrews (hamstring), guard Cole Strange (knee), and guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) were limited. Strange and Onwenu were inactive for the team's season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles due to their respective ailments.

The good news for New England is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not listed. There have been questions about the wide receiver's status after he was surprisingly sidelined at the end of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Wideouts Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and DeVante Parker (knee) also were limited in Wednesday's practice.

Here are the full Week 2 injury reports for the Patriots and Dolphins:

New England Patriots (0-1)

Did not participate

OT Trent Brown - Concussion

OL Sidy Sow - Concussion

Limited participation

C David Andrews - Hamstring

WR Kayshon Boutte - Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

G Cole Strange - Knee

Full participation

No Players Listed.

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Did not participate

RB Raheem Mostert - Knee

Limited participation

T Terron Armstead - Back, Ankle, Knee

DB Elijah Campbell - Knee

TE Julian Hill - Ankle

WR Jaylen Waddle - Oblique

Full participation

RB De'Von Achane - Shoulder

CB Xavien Howard - Thumb

S Brandon Jones - Knee

OL Connor Williams - Knee