Patriots hosted versatile safety for visit on Wednesday

Pre-draft preparations continued for the New England Patriots on Wednesday with the team hosting versatile safety Jammie Robinson for a top-30 visit, per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Robinson could be the missing piece to replace Devin McCourty. He played in 13 games last season and recorded 99 total tackles. His versatility was also on display last year, as he played at several positions. Deep safety and slot cornerback were just a couple of the duties he fulfilled.

New England has a safety position headlined by Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Nevertheless, Robinson would give them even more versatility and athleticism at the position.

.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson is visiting the #Raiders today on a Top 30, per league source. Robinson has upcoming visits with #Packers, #Cardinals and #Patriots. Robinson has been a steady riser throughout the pre-draft process. Robinson's Combine Formals below: https://t.co/8NBXOyVaoN — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2023

There are uncertainties on what the Patriots will do when the draft board goes live, but a player like Robinson would go a long way in filling an obvious need for the team.

