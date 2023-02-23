Patriots’ history with the franchise tag under Bill Belichick
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick rarely leans on the franchise tag in present-day negotiations with pending free agents. There was a time when he used it frequently as a negotiating tactic, but in the last eight years, only one player has been franchise tagged by the Patriots.
That run of not tagging players will likely continue in 2023 with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones being the only legitimate tag candidates on the roster.
That isn’t to suggest both players don’t deserve pay raises. But it’s hard envisioning Belichick and the Patriots footing the bill for a rising price tag at positions they can address through free agency and the draft.
Still, for fun, let’s take a look at all of the Patriots players that have been franchise tagged over the years by Belichick.
2020 - G Joe Thuney - $14.78 million
2015 - K Stephen Gostkowski - $4.1 million
2012 - WR Wes Welker - $9.5 million
2011 - G Logan Mankins - $10.1 million
2010 - DT Vince Wilfork - $7 million
2009 - QB Matt Cassel - $14.6 million
2007 - CB Asante Samuel - $7.7 million
2005 - K Adam Vinatieri - $2.5 million
2003 - S Tebucky Jones - $3 million
2002 - K Adam Vinatieri - $1.2 million
