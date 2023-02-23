Patriots’ history with the franchise tag under Bill Belichick

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick rarely leans on the franchise tag in present-day negotiations with pending free agents. There was a time when he used it frequently as a negotiating tactic, but in the last eight years, only one player has been franchise tagged by the Patriots.

That run of not tagging players will likely continue in 2023 with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones being the only legitimate tag candidates on the roster.

That isn’t to suggest both players don’t deserve pay raises. But it’s hard envisioning Belichick and the Patriots footing the bill for a rising price tag at positions they can address through free agency and the draft.

Still, for fun, let’s take a look at all of the Patriots players that have been franchise tagged over the years by Belichick.

2020 - G Joe Thuney - $14.78 million

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

2015 - K Stephen Gostkowski - $4.1 million

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

2012 - WR Wes Welker - $9.5 million

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

2011 - G Logan Mankins - $10.1 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2010 - DT Vince Wilfork - $7 million

Al Bello/Getty Images)

2009 - QB Matt Cassel - $14.6 million

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

2007 - CB Asante Samuel - $7.7 million

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2005 - K Adam Vinatieri - $2.5 million

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

2003 - S Tebucky Jones - $3 million

Mary Murphy/Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

2002 - K Adam Vinatieri - $1.2 million

USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire