Patriots happy with Ezekiel Elliott tackle that prevented a pick six

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott had 29 total touches and 160 yards from scrimmage in Thursday night's win over the Steelers. He also had one very important tackle.

As explained by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots praised Elliott’s hustle after an interception that, but for Elliott, would have likely been a touchdown that could have cut the score to 21-18. Instead, the Steelers turned the ball over on downs.

"One of the most important plays of the game," Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said, via Reiss. "That was a great hustle play."

Watch the play. After the interception by Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker at the New England 46, Elliott chases Walker down and pushes him out at the Patriots 16.

Reiss explains that O'Brien specifically noticed Elliott's angle on the pursuit. The Patriots practice that technique when players transform from offensive to defensive. It also helped that Elliott showed significant hustle.

"He realizes the play's never over," O'Brien said, via Reiss. "He plays to the echo of the whistle."

Even though New England's season is over, Elliott played through the echo of what might have been. It makes very interesting what will be for Elliott in 2024, especially since he had to wait a long time for an opportunity in 2023.

