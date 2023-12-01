Patriots DL Lawrence Guy earns Week 13 honors as NFLPA Community MVP

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is being recognized as the Week 13 NFLPA Community MVP.

Per the NFLPA’s official website, Guy donated strollers to “40 black and indigenous moms at healthcare centers across Boston.” It was just one of the many philanthropic acts the veteran defender has done in his 13 seasons in the NFL.

The NFLPA recognizes a player that has made an impact in his hometown or team city each week as the Community MVP. After picking a winner, the NFLPA then donates $10,000 to that player’s charity of choice.

Guy, and his wife, Andrea Guy, also head up the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which helps provide “resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families.”

In so many ways, the Guy family has shown us it isn’t about the impact you make on the football field, but it’s one you make off it that really matters.

