Patriots-Cowboys injury report: Dallas' offensive line is banged up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offensive line is in pretty good shape entering Sunday's pivotal Week 4 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu and Sidy Sow were not listed on Friday's injury report. Sow was removed after being listed earlier in the week. There is one offensive lineman on the report, however. Cole Strange is questionable with a knee injury.

Four of the five players listed on the Patriots injury report are on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee). Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is again questionable.

The Cowboys offensive line is banged up right now with three starters listed on the injury report. Left tackle Tyron Smith didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out with a knee injury. Right guard Zack Martin is questionable an ankle injury, while center Tyler Biadasz is questionable with a hamstring ailment.

Dallas sounds confident Martin and Biadasz will play Sunday, but it's too early to say for sure just yet.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he is "optimistic" about RG Zack Martin and C Tyler Biadasz's availability Sunday vs. Patriots. They participated in walkthrough today, are expected to practice Saturday. "Once we cross that threshold, we'll confirm it. But very hopeful." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 29, 2023

Here are the final Week 4 injury reports for both teams.

New England Patriots (1-2)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux - Ankle (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

G Cole Strange - Knee (LP)

CB Shaun Wade - Shoulder (LP)

Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

OUT

T Tyron Smith, Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE