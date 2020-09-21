The Patriots couldn’t pull of upset vs. Seahawks but fans stayed optimistic

Danny Jaillet

In the New England Patriots’ first primetime game of the season, it did not disappoint. Although New England lost, there was action abound.

It was a football fan’s dream, and Seattle was able to pull out the 35-30 victory. A stop on the one-yard line on a quarterback keeper from Cam Newton ended it, and Seattle was able to hand Patriots their first loss of the season.

As exciting as this game was, the reactions following it were even more memorable. Reactions poured in from all over the country, and these were some of the best ones in what was an exciting night of football.







The Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders next week at home. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

Related

Stephon Gilmore, D.K. Metcalf get into scuffle on sidelines during scrappy game