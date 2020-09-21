The Patriots couldn’t pull of upset vs. Seahawks but fans stayed optimistic

In the New England Patriots’ first primetime game of the season, it did not disappoint. Although New England lost, there was action abound.

It was a football fan’s dream, and Seattle was able to pull out the 35-30 victory. A stop on the one-yard line on a quarterback keeper from Cam Newton ended it, and Seattle was able to hand Patriots their first loss of the season.

As exciting as this game was, the reactions following it were even more memorable. Reactions poured in from all over the country, and these were some of the best ones in what was an exciting night of football.

Look, we all know the @Patriots are gonna call Cam’s number with that final running play, nonetheless. BUT……how about switch it up and let him throw (OC) Josh McDaniels? I mean, the brother’s already thrown for nearly 400 yards.pin-point in last drive! Why not trust his arm? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 21, 2020





Stephon Gilmore on the Patriots' final drive: "We had faith. We thought (the offense) was going to push it in." pic.twitter.com/aVvxy412jw — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2020





Biggest mistake in franchise history letting him go #CamNewton https://t.co/amZfZezpBo — Jason (@jmaggs11) September 21, 2020





I was optimistic about this season before tonight, and I’m actually even more excited about the season after a loss #patriotnation — Warren Watson (@doubleuwjr) September 21, 2020





At least the Patriots are fun. Thats really all I wanted out of this season. Don’t have huge expectations — Ahsoka fan (@TheBG_11) September 21, 2020





The Patriots in the final drive showed more fight than the 2019 Pats all games combined — Šhäh ☘️ (@toolegendary) September 21, 2020





The Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders next week at home. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

