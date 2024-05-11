Patriots coach Jerod Mayo reveals who will lead in developing QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has a plan in place for quarterback Drake Maye’s development. He indicated to media members on Saturday that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be the one primarily working with the rookie quarterback.

This move makes sense given Van Pelt’s experience working with quarterbacks. His experience dates as far back as 2005, when he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Frankfurt Galaxy.

He worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2008 and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He also served in the role with the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Now, he will be tasked as the “lead guy” working with a promising rookie in Maye.

The development of Maye will be important for both the future of the Patriots’ franchise and for the quarterback himself. The former North Carolina star has all of the tools to succeed, and now, it’s up to him to refine them.

