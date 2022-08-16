Patriots CB Joejuan Williams expected to miss season with shoulder injury
#Patriots CB Joejuan Williams has suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, source said. The former second rounder had been a depth piece for NE.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has a shoulder injury that could reportedly keep him out for the rest of the 2022 season, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Williams, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, had a rough outing in the preseason opener against the New York Giants last Thursday.
Coming into the fourth-year of his rookie contract, he was hopeful to play his way into a more prominent role on defense and land an extension. Here’s to hoping for great health and a fast recovery.
Stay tuned as more information becomes available on this developing story.
