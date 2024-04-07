Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez teases potential jersey number change

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez may have a new number when the regular season kicks off in September. Gonzalez posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram story, hinting at a potential number change.

The standout defensive back was off to a strong start in his rookie campaign in 2023, before suffering a season-ending injury last October. He finished the year with 17 tackles, one interception and three passes defended. Even though it was his first season in the NFL, there were points when he looked like one of the best corners in the league.

Now, it looks like he may be turning the page on his rookie season entirely, as he teased a return to his old college jersey number, per WEEI’s Mike Kadlick.

#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez potentially hinting at a switch to jersey No. 0? Theres a ‘😉’ in the corner. (IG: christian.gonzalez3) pic.twitter.com/ngshlsPn78 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 5, 2024

Gonzalez is in prime position to have a stellar sophomore campaign, now that he’s fully healthy and ready to return. This could be the year he takes flight as a true difference-maker on the Patriots defense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire