All about Patriots backup QB Bailey Zappe with college stats and more

Bailey Zappe was selected in the fourth round (137th overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Western Kentucky product serves as the Patriots' third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Here's everything you need to know about Zappe, who made his NFL debut in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Bailey Zappe bio

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Birthdate: April 26, 1999

Birthplace: Victoria, Texas

College: Houston Baptist (2017-20), Western Kentucky (2021)

NFL experience: Rookie

Bailey Zappe's career NFL stats

N/A

Here are Bailey Zappe's contract details with the Patriots

Zappe signed a standard four-year rookie contract worth up to $4.3 million with a $647,070 signing bonus. He carries a $866,768 cap hit in 2022.

Bailey Zappe's college career

Zappe began his college career at Houston Baptist. He started nine games in his first year (2017), passing for 1,548 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding two TDs on the ground.

In his second season with the Huskies, Zappe completed 357-of-560 passes for 3,811 yards, 35 TDs and 15 INTs. He threw for 1,833 yards, 15 TDs and one INT in four games during a shortened 2020 campaign.

Zappe entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season and joined Western Kentucky. He led the FBS with 5,545 passing yards and 56 touchdowns, then added 422 more passing yards and five TDs in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl vs. Appalachian State. He holds NCAA records for single-season passing yards (5,967) and TDs (62).

