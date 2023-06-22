Patriots announce first week of training camp dates

The New England Patriots officially announced the first week of training camp dates on Thursday.

After breaking for a little over a month, the players will return on Wednesday, July 26, for the first official training camp practice. The other dates announced are July 27, July 28 and either July 29 or July 30.

The practice times have yet to be announced.

The Patriots will have a chance to sharpen their skills before taking on the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. All three of those games lead up to the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10.

The announcement of the training camp practices is exciting because the Patriots can now officially turn the page on 2022 and start their journey towards building a new 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire