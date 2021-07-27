Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: C David Andrews

The 2021 New England Patriots season is almost here. With training camp just a couple of days away, New England looks to improve upon what was a difficult 2020 season. One of the units that needs to perform better is the offense. In order for the offense to perform well, the offensive line has to do the same.

One of the players who is a key part of that line is David Andrews. Since going undrafted in 2015, Andrews has done everything in his power to prove that was a mistake. He has become a key piece of the New England offensive line and that role will not change in 2021. A leader on one of the deepest position groups, Andrews will certainly be in the thick of things next season.

Today, we look at what David Andrews brings to the table.

Background

Name: David Andrews Position: C Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 300 Age: 29 College: Georgia Free Agent Year: 2025 Andrews was an afterthought in the 2015 NFL draft, but that would change quickly. Upon signing with the Patriots in May 2015, Andrews started every preseason game due to injuries from Brian Stork and Ryan Wendell. Upon making the 53-man roster, Andrews started every game through Week 10 of his rookie season, playing every snap. The dependability and durability shown in his rookie year is something that would carry over to the rest of his career. He started every game for the Patriots in the 2018 season, before being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. As a result, he would miss all of 2019. As the Patriots put together makeshift lines in Andrews’ absence, it became clear how important Andrews was to the team. Andrews returned to the Patriots in 2020, and despite some injury issues, was still a dependable player for New England.

Expected role

David Andrews should figure to be the starting center for the New England Patriots in 2021. Signing a four-year deal with the organization, he looks to hold that spot for the foreseeable future. New England does have some familiar depth at the position in Ted Karras. Should Andrews suffer an injury, Karras does offer a dependable replacement. However, Andrews has experience and familiarity with the offense, and that will be important as the Patriots have a bunch of new faces on both sides of the football.

Bottom line

David Andrews has been as dependable as they come ever since he was signed by the New England Patriots. He has carved himself out a nice role as New England’s main center for several seasons now. With his new deal in place, and a talented offensive line, Andrews should be in the middle of things for years to come. As New England looks to improve upon a difficult 2021 season, a good offensive line will be important. Andrews is the key piece that makes everything run for the unit. It should be that way for a long time.

