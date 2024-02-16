Patrick Peterson: I signed a two-year contract, up to Steelers if they want me

The Steelers parted ways with some veteran players this week and defensive back Patrick Peterson is hopeful that he won't be joining them on the discard pile in the next few weeks.

Peterson signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last year and he's due a $3 million roster bonus early in the new league year, so the Steelers have a decision to make about his future. On his All Things Covered podcast, Peterson said he wants to keep playing in Pittsburgh and that the ball is in the team's court.

"The question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them. I signed a two-year deal for a reason," Peterson said.

After playing his entire career as a cornerback, Peterson saw time at safety during the 2023 season and said he's "open to playing wherever" the Steelers would want to put him next season. With the bonus due days into the league year, Peterson won't have to wait long to know his fate one way or the other.