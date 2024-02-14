Patrick Mahomes as an underdog is 10-3 straight up, 11-1-1 against the spread

If the Chiefs are getting points and Patrick Mahomes is starting, you're a fool to bet against them.

Counting Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs have now been underdogs 13 times in games Mahomes started. They're 10-3 straight up in those games, and 11-1-1 against the spread.

That includes beating the 49ers 26-23 on Super Bowl Sunday, in a game San Francisco entered as a two-point favorite, as well as the two previous playoff games: Kansas City was the underdog not only in the Super Bowl, but also in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore and the divisional playoff game in Buffalo. The Chiefs, of course, won all three games.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were also underdogs against the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, and they've been underdogs nine times in the regular season.

Mahomes is 79-22 straight-up as a favorite, so his .782 straight-up winning percentage when favored is only slightly better than his .769 straight-up winning percentage as an underdog.

The only time Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't win against the spread as underdogs was in Week Six of 2022, when the Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs at Buffalo and lost 24-20.