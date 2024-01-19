Patrick Mahomes seeking to join an exclusive group of QBs with 13 postseason wins

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the 12th postseason game of his career last weekend, and if he makes it 13 on Sunday against the Bills, he'll join a very short list of quarterbacks who have accomplished that in NFL history.

Only seven quarterbacks in NFL history have 13 or more playoff wins, and if Mahomes gets to 13, he'll tie Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger, each of whom retired with 13 postseason wins, as the eighth member of that group.

A win on Sunday would give Mahomes the opportunity to win his 14th postseason game in the AFC Championship Game. That would move him into a tie with Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning for the third-most postseason wins in NFL history.

And if Mahomes and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, it would be Mahomes' 15th postseason win, giving him third place all-time all to himself. Mahomes would then be just one win behind Joe Montana, who retired with 16 postseason wins, for the second-most in NFL history.

Mahomes still isn't even halfway to Tom Brady's NFL record of 35 postseason wins.