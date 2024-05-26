Patrick Mahomes salutes Joe Burrow in new interview

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the respect of his peers, to say the least.

That much has been obvious in various compliments thrown out by other quarterbacks around the league toward Burrow and vice versa over the years.

The latest example? Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared on “First Things First” and mentioned Burrow near the end as one of the guys he enjoys watching.

Mahomes’ quick thoughts on the matter: “Probably Joe. Just because we play the same teams and so watching him play definitely gives me some ideas of what we can do as an offense.”

Burrow and Mahomes sharing a mutual, public respect isn’t anything new at this stage. After a playoff victory last year, the Chiefs star even name-dropped Burrow during postgame interviews.

Josh Allen? C.J. Stroud? Joe Burrow? Which QBs do @PatrickMahomes enjoy watching? pic.twitter.com/t4L9U5RdGB — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 22, 2024

