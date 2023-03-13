The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run.

This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it.

“NFL is going to be wild this next week!” Mahomes tweeted on Sunday afternoon, with a trio of popcorn emojis.

The wildness already has started. It really gets going at 12:01 p.m. ET on Monday, when teams can talk to agents and strike unofficial deals with impending free agents.

The Chiefs have plenty of impending free agents. They also will be a magnet for available players.

At the receiver position alone — a fairly important spot from the perspective of the job Mahomes does on a regular basis — the Chiefs have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Justin Watson ready to hit the market. They attended the recent Odell Beckham Jr. workout, and they are believed to be one of several teams interested in Allen Lazard.

The challenge becomes getting new players to perhaps take less than they could get elsewhere, in the hopes of playing with Mahomes and trying to win a championship.

Whatever the changes at the position, it’s a given that Mahomes will give all he has to help them get up to speed. He’ll be at offseason workouts. He’ll bring the receivers to Dallas. He’ll give notes to the coaching staff about what the new guys do well.

And the Chiefs will be ready to hit the ground sprinting when Week One rolls around.

Patrick Mahomes predicts a “wild” week in the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk