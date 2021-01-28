Patrick Mahomes laughs off Jets coach Robert Saleh's 'little old man jog' comment

You can’t really stop Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, you can only hope to contain him. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh knows that well. Mahomes pulled off an excellent comeback against Saleh’s San Francisco 49ers defense in Super Bowl LIV.

A year removed from that loss, Saleh is trying to pay things forward for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When asked what advice he would give to the Bucs’ defensive line, Saleh told them not to be fooled by Mahomes’ “little old man jog,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Mahomes didn’t take offense to that comment. He loved it.

Saleh was referring to Mahomes’ mobility. When jogging up to the huddle, Mahomes might look like a “little old man,” but once the play starts, Mahomes turns on the jets. Saleh’s message was mostly about Bucs defenders never dropping their guard. If they do, Mahomes can extend plays and beat them.

Saleh’s full comment read:

“You’ve gotta be relentless. You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent, he’s got tremendous accuracy, he’s got tremendous mobility. Anytime you’re a pass rusher, just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt, but don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility. His arm strength is ridiculous. You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t.”

Patrick Mahomes looking to win second straight Super Bowl

While Saleh’s advice is helpful, getting to Mahomes in the first place is easier said then done. Many teams have tried to stop Mahomes over the past three years. Few have been successful. Saleh’s defense actually did a pretty good job against Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV for three quarters, but Mahomes was able to find his stride in the fourth quarter.

It may not have worked out in Super Bowl LIV, but Saleh’s advice is spot on. Even if the Bucs jump out to a big lead, they can’t let up against Mahomes. Once he gets going, the Chiefs are impossible to beat.

