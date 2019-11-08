Patrick Mahomes (dislocated kneecap) will return for Chiefs on Sunday

Breathe easy, Kansas City Chiefs fans and fantasy players: Patrick Mahomes is back.

On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told media that “unless something changes,” likely meaning some kind of setback, Mahomes will start this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos on October 17, meaning he’ll only have missed two games to an injury that could have been far worse.

There was an NFL Network report on October 27 that Mahomes has naturally loose knee ligaments, which in his case meant only one ligament was damaged in his injury.

Mahomes chatted with media for the first time since the injury after practice on Friday, and said that in the first seconds after he got hurt, “I didn’t know exactly what it was, I just knew I couldn’t straighten my leg. I looked over and saw my kneecap a little out of place and I kind of just sat there and didn’t want to move. The doctor came out there and put it back in and I took those first few steps and I was gingerly walking and I realized I didn’t have much pain at all, if any.”

The Chiefs went 5-2 in the first two games of this season with Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, at quarterback. With backup Matt Moore starting, Kansas City was 1-1.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to the starting lineup on Sunday. (Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS/Getty Images)

