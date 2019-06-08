Patrick Mahomes breaks out MVP-level bat flip during celebrity softball game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do it all, including smashing softballs and flipping bats. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can’t do when it comes to athletics?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took the NFL by storm in 2018, winning the league’s MVP award while leading his team to the AFC Championship game.

But as we’ve learned and even witnessed over the last year, he seems to excel in every sport he tries.

From the basketball court to the driving range to, yes, even the baseball diamond, Mahomes can provide thrilling moments with seemingly little effort.

That was the case again Friday when Mahomes took the field for the Kansas City Royals annual celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Playing alongside other stars like Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet, Mahomes stole the show with his home run swing and an epic bat flip that, like his play-making skills on the football field, proved is operating at an MVP level.

Check it out.

The pitcher threw him a hot dog.

And you know @PatrickMahomes brought ketchup. #BigSlickKC pic.twitter.com/LBYIIkQamk — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2019

Yasiel Puig, eat your heart out.

First of all, the launch angle on the swing was quite nice. The launch angle on the bat flip was even better.

Watching him bat, it’s almost as if he’s hit some home runs and had big moments before on the baseball diamond.

Baseball is definitely in Mahomes’ blood. His father, Pat Mahomes, spent 11 seasons in MLB, pitching primarily for the Minnesota Twins as a starter and reliever. He also made stops with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

The younger Mahomes was a 37th-round selection by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB draft. He would have gone much higher had teams not known he was committed to playing college football at Texas Tech University.

We dare say he made the right call sticking with football. But we also wouldn't doubt his ability to play professional baseball at the highest level.

