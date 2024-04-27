Pat vs. Pat: WVU greats White and McAfee to coach on opposite sides of Gold-Blue Game

Apr. 26—MORGANTOWN — A pair of WVU all-time greats will be back in Morgantown on Saturday coaching on opposite sides of the annual Gold-Blue spring game.

Announced on social media Friday morning, WVU sports hall-of-fame quarterback Pat White will coach the blue team on Saturday (noon, ESPN +) opposite of former kicker /punter Pat McAfee, who will coach the gold team.

"I'm excited to be joining you all this weekend for the Old Gold and Blue spring game, " White said in a message to the players posted to social media. "I look forward to checking out your passion, your love and the excitement you bring to Mountaineer Field."

White was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 following a record-breaking career with the Mountaineers. White became the first, and still only, college quarterback to start and win four bowl games in a career. He was also a two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year, winning in 2006 and 2007.

White entered coaching in 2018, spending five years at the FCS level before becoming an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

McAfee announced he would be coaching in the Gold-Blue game Friday morning after broadcasting the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

"I was hanging out with (former New England Patriots coach) Bill Belichick last night during the first round of the Draft doing a six-hour show because of how long that thing ran, " McAfee began, "and all I could think about the entire time was, Saturday me and (WVU tight ends coach) Blaine Stewart are getting a dub in the spring game."

McAfee has hosted his self-titled "The Pat McAfee Show " since 2016, which has been broadcast by ESPN since 2023. McAfee is WVU's all-time leader in points scored with 384. He played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I can't wait to get there and see all of you, meet all of you on my team, " McAfee said to the players. "The other team, I can't wait to see you. I want you to lose, but I'm also a big fan—it's an interesting dynamic."

The 2024 Gold-Blue Spring game will kick off at noon on Saturday on Mountaineer Field. Tickets are free of charge and a pregame concert with local artist Huey Mack will begin in the parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

