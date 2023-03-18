Pat O’Connor to re-sign with Buccaneers

The Bucs are re-signing defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The sides agreed to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal, which calls for a $1.08 million salary plus a $152,500 signing bonus.

The team earlier signed former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines to a one-year deal and re-signed linebacker Cam Gill to a one-year deal.

O’Connor is a core special teams player, with his 1,115 special teams snaps the most on the team. He has 20 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Lions made him a seventh-round selection in 2017, but they waived him in mid-September of his rookie season. The Bucs added him to their practice squad a week later, and he has made a home in Tampa.

O’Connor has played 57 games in his six seasons, including all 17 last season.

