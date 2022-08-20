Pat McAfee marvels over 'monster' Javon Kinlaw's muscles in viral video

McAfee marvels over 'monster' Kinlaw's muscles in viral video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like Javon Kinlaw’s offseason work is paying off, and plenty have taken notice.

The 49ers defensive tackle can now add Pat McAfee to his list of admirers after the sports personality featured a video of Kinlaw on his show Friday.

“Javon Kinlaw of the San Francisco 49ers. A f--king monster,” McAfee said on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “Got a good video of him walking off the practice field, I assume in Minnesota, shirtless.”

The video McAfee was referring to and shared, originally filmed by Steph Sanchez and posted to Twitter on Thursday, showed a sculpted Kinlaw making his way to the locker room after the team's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. It quickly garnered plenty of attention on social media from the 49ers Faithful and other NFL fans in general, amassing nearly 220,000 views and plenty of responses.

Like others who saw the video, McAfee couldn't contain his bewilderment over Kinlaw’s physique and referenced a confrontation the 24-year-old had with a 49ers beat writer earlier in the offseason.

“This dude is a freak,” McAfee exclaimed. “How cool would that be, AJ?”

“Good luck blocking him,” McAfee’s co-host AJ Hawk added. “Are you serious?”

Kinlaw is looking for a breakout campaign this season after appearing in just four games in 2021. Following a successful reconstructive ACL surgery, the 2020 first-round draft pick began hitting the 49ers’ weight room in Santa Clara back in January in order to prepare for the upcoming season -- and the results are obvious.

In March, coach Kyle Shanahan described Kinlaw as the healthiest he has ever seen him. And last month, his teammate Mike McGlinchey said Kinlaw looked “unbelievable.”

“I’ve never seen a human being look like him,” McGlinchey told Brad Graham of TheSFNiners in July. “He is freaky looking -- in the best way possible.”

After seeing the video of Kinlaw, it’s clear McAfee -- and the rest of the 49ers’ fan base -- agrees.

“I don’t know if there’s many people that aren’t cold as ice as soon as they see Javon Kinlaw,” McAfee continued. “He’s moving up in my rankings of greatest athletes on earth, just from that one walk-off video.

“It’s great to see. Absolute dog.”

With the start of the regular season less than a month away, it’s clear Kinlaw is ready for the work he put in this offseason to translate onto the field.

And alongside defensive stalwarts like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead on the line, opposing teams certainly have plenty to worry about when it comes to the 49ers’ pass rush this year.

