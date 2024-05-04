Party time at Portman Road as Ipswich Town promoted to Premier League
Ipswich supporters invaded the pitch at Portman Road after sealing their return to the Premier League with the most straightforward of victories, confirming back-to-back promotions.
Needing just a point to finish second in the Championship, there never looked like being a shock result for Kieran McKenna’s team and their goals came through Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson. The result sent Huddersfield down to League One just five seasons after they were in the top flight.
Fans were celebrating around Portman Road in the morning in anticipation of the result they needed to stay ahead of Leeds United, with the carnival atmosphere continuing when goals went in at Elland Road.
This time last year they were heading to fixtures at Barnsley and Fleetwood but can now look forward to a return to the biggest stage after a 22-year absence, with McKenna facing Manchester United after leaving their coaching set up in 2021.
More to follow...
Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield: As it happened
03:25 PM BST
More Ipswich reaction
Omari Hutchinson
I’m speechless, man. I don’t know what to say! This is the best loan I could ever imagine. The boys have helped me so much; I just want to thank everyone who’s helped me so far. I don’t know if I’ll be here next season - right now I just wanna celebrate.
Leif Davis
I don’t know what to say either! Hard work has paid off. We’re all buzzing but it hasn’t sunk in yet. [On Kieran McKenna] He’s taken my game on a massive, massive amount. I hope he stays and we get to work with him for years to come. I had a Newcastle season ticket when I was younger and I can’t wait to play at St James’ Park!
👋 @premierleague follow back pls?
— I(P)SWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
03:12 PM BST
Party time at Portman Road
The Ipswich players are back on the field, cavorting in front of their adoring fans. It’s an idyllic sunny day in Suffolk, one this group of players will cherish for as long as they live. This achievement bonds them forever.
SING IT.
— I(P)SWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
03:02 PM BST
The McKenna miracle by numbers
2022-23 P46 W28 D14 L4 F101 A35 Pts 98
2023-24 P46 W28 D12 L6 F92 A57 Pts 96
Two full seasons under Kieran McKenna, two promotions: Ipswich’s achievement brooks not a solitary argument.
02:56 PM BST
Two sides to every story
02:48 PM BST
This is how it feels to be Ipswich
WE ARE GOING UP! 🕺
— I(P)SWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
02:44 PM BST
How Ipswich won back-to-back promotions
By Jason Burt
Kieran McKenna does not allow Sky Sports News – the staple of football training grounds – to be played on the television screens. Instead there is footage of that day’s training session, always filmed by a drone, or highlights from a recent match. This is to get the message across. Players glance up and what do they see? They see their work and its consequences.
02:42 PM BST
An eerily calm Kieran McKenna speaks to Sky Sports
It means a lot, especially seeing how much it means to the players and supporters. It’s a wonderful day and I’m very, very proud of everyone involved.
I thought it was a really good performance. We could have had more goals; we stuck to what we’ve done all year. It’s served us so well.
[On back-to-back promotions] It’s taken an incredible amount of effort and sacrifice from a lot of people. It’s a wonderful achievement and I’m sure it’ll sink in in a couple of days. It’s a mixture of relief, pride and elation.
It’ll be a great challenge in the Premier League. There’s a lot of work to do; that can start in a couple of days’ time. We’ll celebrate properly tonight.
02:36 PM BST
The scene at Portman Road
George Hirst is lost for words 😅
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
02:36 PM BST
Ipswich promoted, Birmingham relegated
By Championship standards, that was a relatively drama-free final day. Ipswich were never in danger of messing it up against Huddersfield and West Brom had secured a playoff place with 20 minutes to go.
There was tension at the bottom but no late twists. The four teams fighting to stay up all won, which meant Birmingham stayed in the third relegation place. The decisive goal of the day ultimately came from Plymouth’s Joe Edwards, whose thumping 40th-minute header gave his side a 1-0 victory over Hull.
Promoted Leicester, Ipswich
Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, West Brom, Norwich
Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham
📊 A final look at how that table finished!
#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 4, 2024
02:32 PM BST
The final scores on the final day
Birmingham 1-0 Norwich
Coventry 1-2 QPR
Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield
Leeds 1-2 Southampton
Leicester 0-2 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 3-1 Watford
Plymouth 1-0 Hull
Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff
Stoke 4-0 Bristol City
Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed
Swansea 0-1 Millwall
West Brom 3-0 Preston North End
02:31 PM BST
Full time: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0
Birmingham City have been relegated to League One 🔻
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
There are boos at the final whistle as Birmingham are relegated. They did the necessary against Norwich but it wasn’t enough. This is how it finished in today’s relegation mini-league; it was so tight.
Blackburn 53pts GD-14
Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24
Plymouth 51pts GD-11
Birmingham 50pts GD-15
02:28 PM BST
BIRMINGHAM ARE RELEGATED!
The final whistle goes at Plymouth, sparking a delirious pitch invasion. They are staying up and Birmingham, despite leading Norwich, are going down to the third tier for the first time since 1994-95.
02:27 PM BST
90+4 min: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0
Blues fans in philosophical mood as their impending relegations starts to sinks in, with chants of ‘Que Sera Sera, wherever we’ll be we’ll be, we’re going to Shrewsbury’ from The Kop on the far side.
02:26 PM BST
Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0
Ipswich supporters invaded the pitch at Portman Road after sealing their return to the Premier League with the most straightforward of victories confirming back-to-back promotions. They can now look forward to a return to the biggest stage after a 22-year absence, with McKenna facing Manchester United after leaving their coaching set up in 2021.
02:24 PM BST
IPSWICH PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Full time: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 Ipswich have returned to the Premier League after a 22-year absence! It was a nice, drama-free afternoon at Portmand Road, where goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson confirmed the bleedin’ obvious. It’s a wonderful story, and a triumph for their young coach Kieran McKenna.
Huddersfield join Rotherham and probably Birmingham in League One.
Ipswich will return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years! 📈
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
02:23 PM BST
Goal!
Leicester 0 Blackburn 2 (Szmodics 90) The remarkable Sammie Szmodics runs 70 yards to clinch victory against the champions and ensure Blackburn will play Championship football next season!
02:20 PM BST
89 min: Plymouth 1 Hull 0
Plymouth are minutes away from survival. Joe Edwards’s thumping first-half header may well have made the difference.
02:18 PM BST
85 min: Birmingham 1-0 Norwich
It’s very quiet at St Andrew’s, where the home fans are slowly processing the prospect of relegation. They need a Hull equaliser at Plymouth desperately.
02:14 PM BST
Ten minutes to go
Ipswich are going up, West Brom will be in the play-offs and Birmingham need a favour from elsewhere if they are to avoid relegation. These are the latest scores.
Birmingham 1-0 Norwich
Coventry 1-2 QPR
Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield
Leeds 1-2 Southampton
Leicester 0-1 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 3-1 Watford
Plymouth 1-0 Hull
Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff
Stoke 4-0 Bristol City
Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed
Swansea 0-1 Millwall
West Brom 3-0 Preston North End
02:08 PM BST
75 min: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0
As you were at St Andrew’s. Birmingham are going down unless Hull score at Plymouth or Leicester score twice against Blackburn. Oh and they need to hold on their lead against a very handy Norwich side.
Blackburn 53pts GD-15
Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24
Plymouth 51pts GD-11
Birmingham 50pts GD-15
02:06 PM BST
75 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2
Very much going through the motions now for both sides as a plethora of substitutions disrupts the flow and with 15 minutes of the regular season remaining attention starts turning towards the impending play-offs. There remains the small matter of the semi-finals, but each club will be hoping this match is a dress rehearsal for the Championship play-off final at Wembley in three weeks’ time.
02:04 PM BST
Latest scores
Birmingham 1-0 Norwich
Coventry 0-2 QPR
Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield
Leeds 1-2 Southampton
Leicester 0-1 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 1-1 Watford
Plymouth 1-0 Hull
Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff
Stoke 4-0 Bristol City
Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed
Swansea 0-1 Millwall
West Brom 3-0 Preston North End
02:01 PM BST
Goal!
West Brom 3 Preston (Furlong 68) All’s well that ends well for the Baggies.
01:59 PM BST
The relegation mini-league
Blackburn 53pts GD-15
Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24
Plymouth 51pts GD-11
Birmingham 50pts GD-15
Three will survive, one has to go.
01:58 PM BST
Goal!
Leicester 0 Blackburn 1 (Szmodics 68) The plot thickens! Sammie Szmodics runs half the length of the field before curling nervelessly into the far corner to give Blackburn the lead at the King Power Stadium. That leaves Birmingham needing a favour from Hull at Plymouth.
01:56 PM BST
66 min: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield
The party is in full swing at Portman Road.
01:55 PM BST
Goal!
West Brom 2 Preston 0 (Bartley 61) Kyle Bartley’s looping header has surely secured a playoff place for West Brom - and as things stand they’ll be playing Southampton in the semi-finals.
01:52 PM BST
60 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2
Southampton think they’ve got a third - Adam Armstrong is put through, easily rounds Illan Meslier and slots the ball in the unguarded net but Leeds are spared on this occasion by an assistant’s flag for offside.
01:51 PM BST
The state of play at the bottom
One of these teams will be relegated in the next hour
Plymouth 51pts GD-11
Blackburn 51pts GD-16
Birmingham 50pts GD-15
St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park erupts as Birmingham score. Seung-ho Paik reacts well to divert a ricochet from Ben Gibson off Keshi Anderson’s shot and glance the ball into the far corner of the net in the 55th minute. He slides in front of the fans before being engulfed by his team-mates. Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn picks up a smoking blue flare and chucks it off the pitch.
01:48 PM BST
Goal!
Birmingham 1 Norwich 0 (Paik 57) There’s one of the two goals Birmingham need! Keshi Anderson’s shot from the edge of the area deflects to Seung-ho Paik, who reacts brilliantly to guide a header past Gunn.
🔓 The opener for @BCFC!
📺 Watch live on @SkyFootball #EFL | #SkyBetChampionship
pic.twitter.com/jj6EqyNvvV
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 4, 2024
01:47 PM BST
55 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0
Birmingham are running out of time, though this isn’t a lost cause. They only need a two-goal swing: one for them and another against either Plymouth or Blackburn.
01:46 PM BST
54 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2
Ryan Fraser, on as a substitute at half-time for Southampton, almost makes an instant impact as the Scot curls a 20-yard effort inches over the bar.
01:42 PM BST
52 min: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0
Start the engine, the Tractor Boys are on their way to the Premier League. Omari Hutchinson makes it 2-0 with an excellent goal, gliding around Alex Matos and firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area as Huddersfield defenders backed away. “Stand up if you’re going up,” chant the home fans (who are all standing). In 40 minutes it will be confirmed.
01:38 PM BST
Goal!
Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 (Hutchinson 48) Ipswich are a Premier League team again! Omari Hutchinson has doubled their lead at the start of the second half. He strolled through a Huddersfield defence that was distracted by a simple off-the-ball run from Hirst, then drove a low shot from 18 yards that went through the hand of the diving Maxwell and into the corner. He celebrates with a bit of gymnastics, and why not.
✌️ Advantage doubled! @IpswichTown are on the brink! 📈
📺 Watch live on @SkyFootball #EFL | #SkyBetChampionship
pic.twitter.com/NWtV7MJlm8
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 4, 2024
01:36 PM BST
Kick off
The second halves are under way. In around 50 minutes’ time Ipswich will be a Premier League club, and Birmingham may well be the newest members of League One.
01:33 PM BST
Watch: Burns puts Ipswich in front
Wes fires us in front! 🔥
— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
01:25 PM BST
Half time: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0
Birmingham have wasted some superb chances. Seung-ho Paik, Jay Stansfield and Krystian Bielik have all been guilty of missing good openings. The latter’s came when Lee Buchanan’s cross hit him from point-blank range and Angus Gunn showed fine reflexes to tip the ball away. The first half ends with home fans howling for a penalty after what looked like a clear push by Sam McCallum on Koji Miyoshi.
01:24 PM BST
Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0
It is all going to plan for Kieran McKenna here. His team have looked in control and have their goal - there are simply no signs of jitters. Wes Burns’ goal was teed up by Conor Chaplin, who has been among Ipswich’s best players in the first half.
01:24 PM BST
West Brom 1 Preston 0
Alex Mowatt’s penalty on the stroke of half-time has put West Brom in sight of a playoff place. They are now five points clear of their main rivals Hull, who are a goal down at Plymouth.
01:22 PM BST
Half time: Leeds 1 Southampton 2
That’s half-time and Southmpton deservedly lead. They look well up for this as they bid to put down a marker for a potential Wembley play-off final meeting with Daniel Farke’s team later this month. Leeds fans are taking their frustrations out on referee Matthew Donohue, but their ire should be directed at their woeful defence.
01:21 PM BST
All the half-time scores
Birmingham 0-0 Norwich
Coventry 0-2 QPR
Ipswich 1-0 Huddersfield
Leeds 1-2 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 1-0 Watford
Plymouth 1-0 Hull
Rotherham 1-1 Cardiff
Stoke 3-0 Bristol City
Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed
Swansea 0-0 Millwall
West Brom 1-0 Preston North End (Mowatt pen 45+2)
And this is the state of play as things stand.
Promoted Leicester, Ipswich
Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, Norwich, West Brom
Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham
01:19 PM BST
Half time: Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0
Massimo Luongo spanks a left-foot shot just over the bar from 20 yards, the last incident of a totally one-sided first half. Ipswich are heading for the Premier League.
01:16 PM BST
44 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2
However shaky the Saints look in defence, the Leeds back four have simply told them ‘hold my beer’. Will Smallbone had already had one decent chance well saved, but the midfielder made no mistake with a composed first-time finish at the near post from a Kyle Walker-Peters cross. Leeds reckoned the ball went out before the defender pulled it back to cross but it was a forlorn appeal.
01:14 PM BST
Goal!
Plymouth 1 Hull 0 (Edwards 40) A big goal at both ends. Joe Edwards has put Plymouth in front against playoff-chasing Hull with a terrific header. That means, as things stand, Birmingham will be down even if they win against Norwich.
01:12 PM BST
40 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0
Norwich close to taking the lead at Birmingham! 😲
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
01:11 PM BST
Goal!
Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Windass 36) The great escape is surely complete. Josh Windass, who scored that dramatic playoff-final winner for Sheffield Wednesday a year ago, has doubled their lead at Sunderland.
01:08 PM BST
Goal!
Leeds 1 Southampton 2 (Smallbone 35) Southampton are back in front, Will Smallbone makes a perfectly timed run, onto Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross, and beats Meslier with a first-time finish from five yards.
01:06 PM BST
As it stands
Promoted Leicester, Ipswich
Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, Norwich, West Brom
Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham
01:05 PM BST
33 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 1
How didn’t that go in? Leeds all over the place at another set piece swung into the six-yard box. The ball looks destined to be bundled over the line by Che Adams in a mad scramble virtually under the crossbar but the hosts somehow manage to smuggle it to safety. A major let off and Southampton can’t believe they’re not back in front.
01:04 PM BST
31 min: Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0
Portman Road is rocking!! Ipswich take the lead in the 27th minute after winning the ball high up the pitch off Jack Rudoni. They flick the ball around the penalty area and Wes Burns finishes into the near post. Poor Rudoni is hooked just after his mistake. Pretty clear what Huddersfield manager Andre Breitenreiter thought of it.
01:02 PM BST
Goal!
Sunderland 0 Sheff Wed 1 (Palmer 29) Liam Palmer has finished off a superb move to put Sheffield Wednesday ahead at the Stadium of Light. They are surely staying up.
01:02 PM BST
23 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0
With 23 minutes gone, the game was stopped due to a medical issue in the crowd. Norwich players alerted their bench and with fans waving their arms in an attempt to get people’s attention, Canaries’ medical staff raced to lower section of The Kop followed by paramedics and stewards. Play thankfully resumed after a delay of around five minutes.
12:58 PM BST
Goal!
Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0 (Burns 27) Portman Road has turned into a bouncy castle: Wes Burns has put Ipswich ahead! They won the ball high up the field, then worked it from left to right. Chaplin screwed a first-time pass to find Burns in space on the right side of the area. He took a touch and forced a drive past Maxwell at the near post.
As things stand, Ipswich are five points clear of Leeds. Most importantly, they are going up.
"They are Premier League bound!" 📈
Wes Burns puts Ipswich in the lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nV0HREX9yI
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
12:57 PM BST
25 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
Chance for Ipswich! The best chance of the game so far. Chaplin leads an Ipswich break and shapes a lovely through pass towards Burns. He clips the ball past the outrushing keeper but it drifts just wide of the far post.
12:56 PM BST
24 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 1
Well that didn’t last long - Leeds are level. Joel Piroe thrashes the hosts level from inside the area two minutes after Armstrong’s opener and it’s very much game on.
12:55 PM BST
23 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
Chaplin shouts with frustration after missing a decent, if slightly awkward headed chance. Ipswich need to be careful not to let this game drift into the second half still goalless.
12:54 PM BST
22 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
Ipswich fans are dancing in the aisles and singing about Leeds falling apart again when news of Southampton’s goal at Elland Road filters through. There are no nerves here, with Kieran McKenna’s in control and creating chances despite it still being goalless. Axel Tuanzebe had an effort deflected just wide, George Hirst headed wide and Conor Chaplin went wide from long range. “We are going up,” sing the Tractor Boys supporters.
12:53 PM BST
Goal!
Leeds 1 Southampton 1 (Piroe 21) Leeds were behind for only three minutes. Joel Piroe has brought them level with a cracking half-volley from 15 yards, so we’re back where we were at the start of play.
💥 Game on at Elland Road!
📺 Watch live on @SkyFootball #EFL | #SkyBetChampionship
pic.twitter.com/fdC9fBoFP2
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 4, 2024
12:52 PM BST
20 min: Leeds 0 Southampton 1
Southampton lead at Elland Road! Give Adam Armstrong space in the area at your peril. Leeds fail to deal with a corner, it’s recycled back into the box and the Geordie forward makes no mistake with a firm left-foot finish beyond Illan Meslier from a dozen yards.
12:50 PM BST
Goal!
Leeds 0 Southampton 1 (A Armstrong 18) Slim just left Elland Road. Adam Armstrong has put Southampton in front against the run of play, and now Leeds need an even bigger miracle if they are to leapfrog Ipswich.
Elland Road silenced! 🤐
Adam Armstrong gives Southampton the lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/CgUyBf8zDI
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
12:47 PM BST
16 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
Still no goals in any of the Championship games - we’ve had a combined total of almost 180 minutes - but Ipswich are getting closer. Conor Chaplin whistles a lovely left-foot shot from 25 yards that bounces just wide of the far post.
12:44 PM BST
12 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
Ipswich are in total control of the game, though they’ve yet to work the Huddersfield keeper Chris Maxwell. Stricly speaking, they don’t need to: a tedious goalless draw would be enough to secure promotion.
12:42 PM BST
10 min: Leeds 0 Southampton 0
The ball has hardly been out of the Southampton half in the first 10 minutes at Elland Road, but Leeds are not turning their dominance into clear-cut chances.
12:40 PM BST
8 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0
Birmingham’s players have been accused of a lack of character at times this season but a steaming challenge from Ethan Laird to whip the ball off Borja Sainz’s toes sums up what’s needed for his team here.
12:39 PM BST
8 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
The right-back Axel Tuanzebe is given so much time just outside the area that it would be impolite to shoot. It takes a nick off a defender and hits the side netting at the near post.
12:37 PM BST
The latest scores (spoiler: they’re all goalless)
Birmingham 0-0 Norwich
Coventry 0-0 QPR
Ipswich 0-0 Huddersfield
Leeds 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 0-0 Watford
Plymouth 0-0 Hull
Rotherham 0-0 Cardiff
Stoke 0-0 Bristol City
Sunderland 0-0 Sheff Wed
Swansea 0-0 Millwall
West Brom 0-0 Preston North End
12:35 PM BST
4 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0
A quiet start at Portman Road, in terms of chances if not noise. The Ipswich fans will be hoarse by half-time.
12:33 PM BST
Birmingham 0-0 Norwich
A wall of noise greets the teams as Birmingham and Norwich walk onto the pitch through a cacophony of firecrackers and flags, all cranked up by a hugely excitable PA announcer. This is a must-win game for Birmingham. Initially, you can barely see through the smoke of the pyrotechnics.
12:30 PM BST
Kick off
Here we go. It’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon at Portman Road, where Ipswich fans are ready to start a very long party.
Let's go! 💪
— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
12:27 PM BST
Here come the players
It’s almost time for the emotional spin cycle popularly known as the final day of the Championship season.
12:22 PM BST
12:19 PM BST
Leeds manager Daniel Farke speaks
"Obviously we want to give ourselves a chance to be there"
Leeds boss Daniel Farke on a crucial game for his side against Southampton this afternoon 👇 pic.twitter.com/bjwuz8F1EN
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
12:10 PM BST
Leeds v Southamptn
The atmosphere is a strange mixture of hope, expectation and resignation.
Just about all logic suggests Ipswich will clinch the second automatic promotion place to condemn Leeds to the playoffs alongside Southampton. But this is the Championship, where miracles often happen. Daniel Farke’s side must do their bit by beating the Saints, then hope neighbours Huddersfield pull off the mother of all shocks with an unlikely victory at Portman Road.
12:08 PM BST
A long time ago...
Ipswich haven’t played in the Premier League since 2001-02, when David Beckham looked like Travis Bickle and everyone in Britain learned the word ‘metatarsal’.
Birmingham haven’t played in the third tier since 1994-95, when David Beckham was playing for Preston and everyone in Britain was high on, well, Britain.
11:55 AM BST
Hirst preferred to Moore up front
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has named his team - George Hirst plays up front instead of Kieffer Moore from the team that defeated Coventry in midweek. Luke Woolfenden and Conor Chaplin are also recalled.
Ipswich (4-2-3-1) Hladky; Tuanzebe, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Hutchinson, Chaplin; Hirst.
Subs: Walton (g), Clarke, Edmundson, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Moore, Travis, Broadhead.
11:50 AM BST
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna speaks to Sky Sports
"We're going to have to fight hard for it" 🔵
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna on his sides promotion hopes 👇 pic.twitter.com/2iaoqoFllT
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
11:48 AM BST
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday team news
Sunderland Bishop, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Hume, Ekwah, Bellingham, Styles, Roberts, Clarke, Aouchiche. Subs: Patterson, Evans, Pembele, Semedo, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Watson, Dack.
Sheff Wed Beadle, Palmer, Iorfa, Bernard, Valentin, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson, Musaba, Windass, Ugbo.
Subs: Dawson, Bambo Diaby, Paterson, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Mohamed Diaby.
11:46 AM BST
Leeds v Southampton team news
Leeds Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe.
Subs: Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, Gray, Darlow, Gelhardt, Roberts, Fernandez.
Southampton McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Smallbone, Downes, Manning, Adams, Adam Armstrong, Aribo.
Subs: Stewart, Lumley, Bree, Rothwell, Sulemana, Edozie, Charles, Fraser, Brooks.
🗣️ "We're desperate to get the win"
Sam Byram is hoping Leeds can finish on a high this season ⚪ pic.twitter.com/1OqOEV5L2I
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024
11:44 AM BST
Plymouth v Hull team news
Plymouth Cooper, Phillips, Scarr, Gibson, Mumba, Randell, Edwards, Devine, Whittaker, Bundu, Hardie.
Subs: Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Hazard, Galloway, Waine, Forshaw, Sorinola, Issaka.
Hull Allsop, Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob, Morton, Seri, Delap, Carvalho, Philogene-Bidace, Tufan.
Subs: Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Docherty, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Omur.
11:43 AM BST
West Brom v Preston North End team news
West Brom Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Fellows, Diangana, Johnston, Thomas-Asante.
Subs: Ajayi, Wallace, Maja, Phillips, Chalobah, Swift, Reach, M’Vila, Griffiths.
Preston North End Woodman, Hughes, Lindsay, Whatmough, Storey, Browne, Holmes, Millar, Frokjaer-Jensen, Jakobsen, Keane.
Subs: Evans, Brady, Stewart, Cornell, Osmajic, Theo Mawene, Best, Noah Mawene, Seary.
11:42 AM BST
Birmingham v Norwich team news
Birmingham Ruddy, Laird, Bielik, Sanderson, Buchanan, Sunjic, Paik, Miyoshi, Anderson, James, Stansfield.
Subs: Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Bacuna, Tyler Roberts, Jutkiewicz, Drameh, Dembele, Pritchard, Hall.
Norwich Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum, Nunez, McLean, Sorensen, Gabriel Sara, Sainz, Sargent.
Subs: Hanley, Long, van Hooijdonk, Batth, Rowe, Giannoulis, Fisher, Welch, Aboh.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵
One change from last Saturday ☝️
JJ comes in 💫
Jay leads the line 💥#KRO #BCFC pic.twitter.com/jktcW0LZFj
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 4, 2024
11:41 AM BST
Ipswich v Huddersfield team news
Ipswich Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Giraud-Hutchinson, Hirst.
Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Moore, Travis, Broadhead.
Huddersfield Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Jackson, Turton, Wiles, Rudoni, Kasumu, Edwards, Ward, Healey.
Subs: Nicholls, Radulovic, Koroma, Spencer, Matos, Jones, Iorpenda, Bellagambi, Eccleston.
Your Town to face the Terriers. ✊
— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024
11:36 AM BST
The permutations
Automatic promotion
Ipswich will go up if they avoid defeat at home to Huddersfield. If they lose, Leeds will move above them should they beat Southampton.
Play-offs
Southampton and either Leeds or Ipswich will be involved. Norwich will join them unless they are hammered at Birmingham and West Brom get at least a draw at home to Preston and Hull hammer Plymouth.
West Brom will take the fourth spot if they take a point against Preston. If they lose, Hull can move above them by winning at Plymouth.
Relegation
Rotherham and Huddersfield* are down and will be joined by one of Birmingham, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn. This is where it gets complicated.
Birmingham realistically need a win to have any chance of survival. If they beat Norwich they will stay up if Plymouth fail to win or either Sheffield Wednesday or Blackburn lose.
Plymouth will be safe with a win.
Sheff Wed and Blackburn will be safe with a draw.
*Not mathematically, but they’re down
11:32 AM BST
Today’s fixtures
They’re all 12.30pm kick-offs.
Birmingham v Norwich
Coventry v QPR
Ipswich v Huddersfield
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Blackburn
Middlesbrough v Watford
Plymouth v Hull
Rotherham v Cardiff
Stoke v Bristol City
Sunderland v Sheff Wed
Swansea v Millwall
West Brom v Preston North End
11:26 AM BST
Blue skies and blue smoke
The Ipswich team bus is here and fans are cheering them in, expecting the point they need against Huddersfield to secure automatic promotion.
11:22 AM BST
All eyes on Ipswich and Birmingham
Hello and welcome to the final day of the Championship and there is still everything to play for at both ends of the table.
A draw against all-but-relegated Huddersfield (23rd) will secure Ipswich’s return to the top flight for the first time since 2002.
Ipswich, currently in second place, could become just the fourth team to be promoted consecutively from the third division to the Premier League since 1992 after Watford, Norwich and Southampton.
Manager Kieran McKenna said: “I’ve got belief in them and a lot of belief in what we’ve done, the consistency that we’ve shown, how we prepare for games, how we concentrate throughout games and how we get our identity out there on the pitch gives us a great chance to win games.
“I’ve got a lot of belief but it’s a football match, two teams in the same division, one who were in a lower division the season before.
“Anything can happen, I don’t expect it to be smooth sailing. There’s going to be tension in the game for sure, as there is when you’re fighting for things, but it’ll be about doing enough of the right things to help us keep on top of that.”
Ipswich are three points clear of third-placed Leeds, who host fourth-placed Southampton. However, Leeds have a superior goal difference so if Ipswich lose and Leeds win, it will probably be the Yorkshirmen automatically going up and Ipswich having to negotiate the play-offs.
At the other end, Birmingham City desperately need a victory, and for Plymouth Argyle to lose, to avoid relegation. Birmingham (22nd) currently occupy one of the bottom three spots and host play-off hopefuls Norwich City (5th), while Plymouth (21st) entertain Hull (7th), who also have eyes on the play-offs.
You won’t be able to take your eyes off any of it.
