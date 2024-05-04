Party time at Portman Road as Ipswich Town promoted to Premier League

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is hugged by celebrating fans - Getty Images/Stephen Pond

Ipswich supporters invaded the pitch at Portman Road after sealing their return to the Premier League with the most straightforward of victories, confirming back-to-back promotions.

Needing just a point to finish second in the Championship, there never looked like being a shock result for Kieran McKenna’s team and their goals came through Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson. The result sent Huddersfield down to League One just five seasons after they were in the top flight.

Fans were celebrating around Portman Road in the morning in anticipation of the result they needed to stay ahead of Leeds United, with the carnival atmosphere continuing when goals went in at Elland Road.

This time last year they were heading to fixtures at Barnsley and Fleetwood but can now look forward to a return to the biggest stage after a 22-year absence, with McKenna facing Manchester United after leaving their coaching set up in 2021.

More to follow...

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield: As it happened

03:25 PM BST

More Ipswich reaction

Omari Hutchinson

I’m speechless, man. I don’t know what to say! This is the best loan I could ever imagine. The boys have helped me so much; I just want to thank everyone who’s helped me so far. I don’t know if I’ll be here next season - right now I just wanna celebrate.

Leif Davis

I don’t know what to say either! Hard work has paid off. We’re all buzzing but it hasn’t sunk in yet. [On Kieran McKenna] He’s taken my game on a massive, massive amount. I hope he stays and we get to work with him for years to come. I had a Newcastle season ticket when I was younger and I can’t wait to play at St James’ Park!

03:12 PM BST

Party time at Portman Road

The Ipswich players are back on the field, cavorting in front of their adoring fans. It’s an idyllic sunny day in Suffolk, one this group of players will cherish for as long as they live. This achievement bonds them forever.

03:02 PM BST

The McKenna miracle by numbers

2022-23 P46 W28 D14 L4 F101 A35 Pts 98

2023-24 P46 W28 D12 L6 F92 A57 Pts 96

Two full seasons under Kieran McKenna, two promotions: Ipswich’s achievement brooks not a solitary argument.

Kieran McKenna is the toast of Portman Road - Zac Goodwin/PA

02:56 PM BST

Two sides to every story

Ryan Hardie celebrates with Plymouth fans after their 1-0 victory over Hull. - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Birmingham keeper John Ruddy leaves the field after his team were relegated to League One. - Cameron Smith/Getty Images

02:48 PM BST

This is how it feels to be Ipswich

02:44 PM BST

How Ipswich won back-to-back promotions

By Jason Burt

Kieran McKenna does not allow Sky Sports News – the staple of football training grounds – to be played on the television screens. Instead there is footage of that day’s training session, always filmed by a drone, or highlights from a recent match. This is to get the message across. Players glance up and what do they see? They see their work and its consequences.

Read more...

Kieran McKenna watches his side beat Huddersfield to secure promotion. - Stephen Pond/Getty Images

02:42 PM BST

An eerily calm Kieran McKenna speaks to Sky Sports

It means a lot, especially seeing how much it means to the players and supporters. It’s a wonderful day and I’m very, very proud of everyone involved. I thought it was a really good performance. We could have had more goals; we stuck to what we’ve done all year. It’s served us so well. [On back-to-back promotions] It’s taken an incredible amount of effort and sacrifice from a lot of people. It’s a wonderful achievement and I’m sure it’ll sink in in a couple of days. It’s a mixture of relief, pride and elation. It’ll be a great challenge in the Premier League. There’s a lot of work to do; that can start in a couple of days’ time. We’ll celebrate properly tonight.

02:36 PM BST

The scene at Portman Road

George Hirst is lost for words 😅 pic.twitter.com/fNp2e6gQmh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

02:36 PM BST

Ipswich promoted, Birmingham relegated

By Championship standards, that was a relatively drama-free final day. Ipswich were never in danger of messing it up against Huddersfield and West Brom had secured a playoff place with 20 minutes to go.

There was tension at the bottom but no late twists. The four teams fighting to stay up all won, which meant Birmingham stayed in the third relegation place. The decisive goal of the day ultimately came from Plymouth’s Joe Edwards, whose thumping 40th-minute header gave his side a 1-0 victory over Hull.

Promoted Leicester, Ipswich

Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, West Brom, Norwich

Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham

02:32 PM BST

The final scores on the final day

Birmingham 1-0 Norwich

Coventry 1-2 QPR

Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield

Leeds 1-2 Southampton

Leicester 0-2 Blackburn

Middlesbrough 3-1 Watford

Plymouth 1-0 Hull

Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff

Stoke 4-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed

Swansea 0-1 Millwall

West Brom 3-0 Preston North End

02:31 PM BST

Full time: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0

Birmingham City have been relegated to League One 🔻 pic.twitter.com/WfBNIVIAlr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

There are boos at the final whistle as Birmingham are relegated. They did the necessary against Norwich but it wasn’t enough. This is how it finished in today’s relegation mini-league; it was so tight.

Blackburn 53pts GD-14

Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24

Plymouth 51pts GD-11

Birmingham 50pts GD-15

02:28 PM BST

BIRMINGHAM ARE RELEGATED!

The final whistle goes at Plymouth, sparking a delirious pitch invasion. They are staying up and Birmingham, despite leading Norwich, are going down to the third tier for the first time since 1994-95.

02:27 PM BST

90+4 min: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0

Blues fans in philosophical mood as their impending relegations starts to sinks in, with chants of ‘Que Sera Sera, wherever we’ll be we’ll be, we’re going to Shrewsbury’ from The Kop on the far side.

02:26 PM BST

Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0

Ipswich supporters invaded the pitch at Portman Road after sealing their return to the Premier League with the most straightforward of victories confirming back-to-back promotions. They can now look forward to a return to the biggest stage after a 22-year absence, with McKenna facing Manchester United after leaving their coaching set up in 2021.

02:24 PM BST

IPSWICH PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Full time: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 Ipswich have returned to the Premier League after a 22-year absence! It was a nice, drama-free afternoon at Portmand Road, where goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson confirmed the bleedin’ obvious. It’s a wonderful story, and a triumph for their young coach Kieran McKenna.

Huddersfield join Rotherham and probably Birmingham in League One.

Ipswich will return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years! 📈 pic.twitter.com/FX9D0SWif4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

02:23 PM BST

Goal!

Leicester 0 Blackburn 2 (Szmodics 90) The remarkable Sammie Szmodics runs 70 yards to clinch victory against the champions and ensure Blackburn will play Championship football next season!

02:20 PM BST

89 min: Plymouth 1 Hull 0

Plymouth are minutes away from survival. Joe Edwards’s thumping first-half header may well have made the difference.

02:18 PM BST

85 min: Birmingham 1-0 Norwich

It’s very quiet at St Andrew’s, where the home fans are slowly processing the prospect of relegation. They need a Hull equaliser at Plymouth desperately.

02:14 PM BST

Ten minutes to go

Ipswich are going up, West Brom will be in the play-offs and Birmingham need a favour from elsewhere if they are to avoid relegation. These are the latest scores.

Birmingham 1-0 Norwich

Coventry 1-2 QPR

Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield

Leeds 1-2 Southampton

Leicester 0-1 Blackburn

Middlesbrough 3-1 Watford

Plymouth 1-0 Hull

Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff

Stoke 4-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed

Swansea 0-1 Millwall

West Brom 3-0 Preston North End

02:08 PM BST

75 min: Birmingham 1 Norwich 0

As you were at St Andrew’s. Birmingham are going down unless Hull score at Plymouth or Leicester score twice against Blackburn. Oh and they need to hold on their lead against a very handy Norwich side.

Blackburn 53pts GD-15

Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24

Plymouth 51pts GD-11

Birmingham 50pts GD-15

Birmingham celebrate after taking the lead against Norwich. - Nick Potts/PA

02:06 PM BST

75 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2

Very much going through the motions now for both sides as a plethora of substitutions disrupts the flow and with 15 minutes of the regular season remaining attention starts turning towards the impending play-offs. There remains the small matter of the semi-finals, but each club will be hoping this match is a dress rehearsal for the Championship play-off final at Wembley in three weeks’ time.

02:04 PM BST

Latest scores

Birmingham 1-0 Norwich

Coventry 0-2 QPR

Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield

Leeds 1-2 Southampton

Leicester 0-1 Blackburn

Middlesbrough 1-1 Watford

Plymouth 1-0 Hull

Rotherham 5-2 Cardiff

Stoke 4-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed

Swansea 0-1 Millwall

West Brom 3-0 Preston North End

02:01 PM BST

Goal!

West Brom 3 Preston (Furlong 68) All’s well that ends well for the Baggies.

01:59 PM BST

The relegation mini-league

Blackburn 53pts GD-15

Sheff Wed 53pts GD-24

Plymouth 51pts GD-11

Birmingham 50pts GD-15

Three will survive, one has to go.

01:58 PM BST

Goal!

Leicester 0 Blackburn 1 (Szmodics 68) The plot thickens! Sammie Szmodics runs half the length of the field before curling nervelessly into the far corner to give Blackburn the lead at the King Power Stadium. That leaves Birmingham needing a favour from Hull at Plymouth.

Sammie Szmodics' brilliant solo goal may be enough to keep Blackburn in the Championship - Nigel French/PA

01:56 PM BST

66 min: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield

The party is in full swing at Portman Road.

Ipswich fans celebrate their imminent promotion - Zac Goodwin/PA

01:55 PM BST

Goal!

West Brom 2 Preston 0 (Bartley 61) Kyle Bartley’s looping header has surely secured a playoff place for West Brom - and as things stand they’ll be playing Southampton in the semi-finals.

01:52 PM BST

60 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2

Southampton think they’ve got a third - Adam Armstrong is put through, easily rounds Illan Meslier and slots the ball in the unguarded net but Leeds are spared on this occasion by an assistant’s flag for offside.

01:51 PM BST

The state of play at the bottom

One of these teams will be relegated in the next hour

Plymouth 51pts GD-11

Blackburn 51pts GD-16

Birmingham 50pts GD-15

St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park erupts as Birmingham score. Seung-ho Paik reacts well to divert a ricochet from Ben Gibson off Keshi Anderson’s shot and glance the ball into the far corner of the net in the 55th minute. He slides in front of the fans before being engulfed by his team-mates. Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn picks up a smoking blue flare and chucks it off the pitch.

01:48 PM BST

Goal!

Birmingham 1 Norwich 0 (Paik 57) There’s one of the two goals Birmingham need! Keshi Anderson’s shot from the edge of the area deflects to Seung-ho Paik, who reacts brilliantly to guide a header past Gunn.

01:47 PM BST

55 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0

Birmingham are running out of time, though this isn’t a lost cause. They only need a two-goal swing: one for them and another against either Plymouth or Blackburn.

01:46 PM BST

54 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2

Ryan Fraser, on as a substitute at half-time for Southampton, almost makes an instant impact as the Scot curls a 20-yard effort inches over the bar.

01:42 PM BST

52 min: Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0

Start the engine, the Tractor Boys are on their way to the Premier League. Omari Hutchinson makes it 2-0 with an excellent goal, gliding around Alex Matos and firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area as Huddersfield defenders backed away. “Stand up if you’re going up,” chant the home fans (who are all standing). In 40 minutes it will be confirmed.

Kieran McKenna, the architect of Ipswich's back-to-back promotions, watches on at Portman Road - Stephen Pond/Getty Images

01:38 PM BST

Goal!

Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 (Hutchinson 48) Ipswich are a Premier League team again! Omari Hutchinson has doubled their lead at the start of the second half. He strolled through a Huddersfield defence that was distracted by a simple off-the-ball run from Hirst, then drove a low shot from 18 yards that went through the hand of the diving Maxwell and into the corner. He celebrates with a bit of gymnastics, and why not.

01:36 PM BST

Kick off

The second halves are under way. In around 50 minutes’ time Ipswich will be a Premier League club, and Birmingham may well be the newest members of League One.

01:33 PM BST

Watch: Burns puts Ipswich in front

Wes fires us in front! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwhjdDX3SC — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024

01:25 PM BST

Half time: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0

Birmingham have wasted some superb chances. Seung-ho Paik, Jay Stansfield and Krystian Bielik have all been guilty of missing good openings. The latter’s came when Lee Buchanan’s cross hit him from point-blank range and Angus Gunn showed fine reflexes to tip the ball away. The first half ends with home fans howling for a penalty after what looked like a clear push by Sam McCallum on Koji Miyoshi.

01:24 PM BST

Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0

It is all going to plan for Kieran McKenna here. His team have looked in control and have their goal - there are simply no signs of jitters. Wes Burns’ goal was teed up by Conor Chaplin, who has been among Ipswich’s best players in the first half.

01:24 PM BST

West Brom 1 Preston 0

Alex Mowatt’s penalty on the stroke of half-time has put West Brom in sight of a playoff place. They are now five points clear of their main rivals Hull, who are a goal down at Plymouth.

01:22 PM BST

Half time: Leeds 1 Southampton 2

That’s half-time and Southmpton deservedly lead. They look well up for this as they bid to put down a marker for a potential Wembley play-off final meeting with Daniel Farke’s team later this month. Leeds fans are taking their frustrations out on referee Matthew Donohue, but their ire should be directed at their woeful defence.

01:21 PM BST

All the half-time scores

Birmingham 0-0 Norwich

Coventry 0-2 QPR

Ipswich 1-0 Huddersfield

Leeds 1-2 Southampton

Leicester 0-0 Blackburn

Middlesbrough 1-0 Watford

Plymouth 1-0 Hull

Rotherham 1-1 Cardiff

Stoke 3-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 0-2 Sheff Wed

Swansea 0-0 Millwall

West Brom 1-0 Preston North End (Mowatt pen 45+2)

And this is the state of play as things stand.

Promoted Leicester, Ipswich

Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, Norwich, West Brom

Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham

01:19 PM BST

Half time: Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0

Massimo Luongo spanks a left-foot shot just over the bar from 20 yards, the last incident of a totally one-sided first half. Ipswich are heading for the Premier League.

01:16 PM BST

44 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 2

However shaky the Saints look in defence, the Leeds back four have simply told them ‘hold my beer’. Will Smallbone had already had one decent chance well saved, but the midfielder made no mistake with a composed first-time finish at the near post from a Kyle Walker-Peters cross. Leeds reckoned the ball went out before the defender pulled it back to cross but it was a forlorn appeal.

01:14 PM BST

Goal!

Plymouth 1 Hull 0 (Edwards 40) A big goal at both ends. Joe Edwards has put Plymouth in front against playoff-chasing Hull with a terrific header. That means, as things stand, Birmingham will be down even if they win against Norwich.

01:12 PM BST

40 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0

Norwich close to taking the lead at Birmingham! 😲 pic.twitter.com/cN3T8aqyXt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

01:11 PM BST

Goal!

Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Windass 36) The great escape is surely complete. Josh Windass, who scored that dramatic playoff-final winner for Sheffield Wednesday a year ago, has doubled their lead at Sunderland.

01:08 PM BST

Goal!

Leeds 1 Southampton 2 (Smallbone 35) Southampton are back in front, Will Smallbone makes a perfectly timed run, onto Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross, and beats Meslier with a first-time finish from five yards.

01:06 PM BST

As it stands

Promoted Leicester, Ipswich

Playoffs Leeds, Southampton, Norwich, West Brom

Relegated Birmingham, Huddersfield, Rotherham

01:05 PM BST

33 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 1

How didn’t that go in? Leeds all over the place at another set piece swung into the six-yard box. The ball looks destined to be bundled over the line by Che Adams in a mad scramble virtually under the crossbar but the hosts somehow manage to smuggle it to safety. A major let off and Southampton can’t believe they’re not back in front.

01:04 PM BST

31 min: Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0

Portman Road is rocking!! Ipswich take the lead in the 27th minute after winning the ball high up the pitch off Jack Rudoni. They flick the ball around the penalty area and Wes Burns finishes into the near post. Poor Rudoni is hooked just after his mistake. Pretty clear what Huddersfield manager Andre Breitenreiter thought of it.

01:02 PM BST

Goal!

Sunderland 0 Sheff Wed 1 (Palmer 29) Liam Palmer has finished off a superb move to put Sheffield Wednesday ahead at the Stadium of Light. They are surely staying up.

01:02 PM BST

23 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0

With 23 minutes gone, the game was stopped due to a medical issue in the crowd. Norwich players alerted their bench and with fans waving their arms in an attempt to get people’s attention, Canaries’ medical staff raced to lower section of The Kop followed by paramedics and stewards. Play thankfully resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

12:58 PM BST

Goal!

Ipswich 1 Huddersfield 0 (Burns 27) Portman Road has turned into a bouncy castle: Wes Burns has put Ipswich ahead! They won the ball high up the field, then worked it from left to right. Chaplin screwed a first-time pass to find Burns in space on the right side of the area. He took a touch and forced a drive past Maxwell at the near post.

As things stand, Ipswich are five points clear of Leeds. Most importantly, they are going up.

"They are Premier League bound!" 📈



Wes Burns puts Ipswich in the lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nV0HREX9yI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

12:57 PM BST

25 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

Chance for Ipswich! The best chance of the game so far. Chaplin leads an Ipswich break and shapes a lovely through pass towards Burns. He clips the ball past the outrushing keeper but it drifts just wide of the far post.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna watches on at Portman Road - Zac Goodwin/PA

12:56 PM BST

24 min: Leeds 1 Southampton 1

Well that didn’t last long - Leeds are level. Joel Piroe thrashes the hosts level from inside the area two minutes after Armstrong’s opener and it’s very much game on.

12:55 PM BST

23 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

Chaplin shouts with frustration after missing a decent, if slightly awkward headed chance. Ipswich need to be careful not to let this game drift into the second half still goalless.

12:54 PM BST

22 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

Ipswich fans are dancing in the aisles and singing about Leeds falling apart again when news of Southampton’s goal at Elland Road filters through. There are no nerves here, with Kieran McKenna’s in control and creating chances despite it still being goalless. Axel Tuanzebe had an effort deflected just wide, George Hirst headed wide and Conor Chaplin went wide from long range. “We are going up,” sing the Tractor Boys supporters.

12:53 PM BST

Goal!

Leeds 1 Southampton 1 (Piroe 21) Leeds were behind for only three minutes. Joel Piroe has brought them level with a cracking half-volley from 15 yards, so we’re back where we were at the start of play.

12:52 PM BST

20 min: Leeds 0 Southampton 1

Southampton lead at Elland Road! Give Adam Armstrong space in the area at your peril. Leeds fail to deal with a corner, it’s recycled back into the box and the Geordie forward makes no mistake with a firm left-foot finish beyond Illan Meslier from a dozen yards.

12:50 PM BST

Goal!

Leeds 0 Southampton 1 (A Armstrong 18) Slim just left Elland Road. Adam Armstrong has put Southampton in front against the run of play, and now Leeds need an even bigger miracle if they are to leapfrog Ipswich.

Elland Road silenced! 🤐



Adam Armstrong gives Southampton the lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/CgUyBf8zDI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

12:47 PM BST

16 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

Still no goals in any of the Championship games - we’ve had a combined total of almost 180 minutes - but Ipswich are getting closer. Conor Chaplin whistles a lovely left-foot shot from 25 yards that bounces just wide of the far post.

12:44 PM BST

12 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

Ipswich are in total control of the game, though they’ve yet to work the Huddersfield keeper Chris Maxwell. Stricly speaking, they don’t need to: a tedious goalless draw would be enough to secure promotion.

12:42 PM BST

10 min: Leeds 0 Southampton 0

The ball has hardly been out of the Southampton half in the first 10 minutes at Elland Road, but Leeds are not turning their dominance into clear-cut chances.

Crysencio Summerville gets on the ball at Elland Road. - Ed Sykes/Getty Images

12:40 PM BST

8 min: Birmingham 0 Norwich 0

Birmingham’s players have been accused of a lack of character at times this season but a steaming challenge from Ethan Laird to whip the ball off Borja Sainz’s toes sums up what’s needed for his team here.

12:39 PM BST

8 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

The right-back Axel Tuanzebe is given so much time just outside the area that it would be impolite to shoot. It takes a nick off a defender and hits the side netting at the near post.

12:37 PM BST

The latest scores (spoiler: they’re all goalless)

Birmingham 0-0 Norwich

Coventry 0-0 QPR

Ipswich 0-0 Huddersfield

Leeds 0-0 Southampton

Leicester 0-0 Blackburn

Middlesbrough 0-0 Watford

Plymouth 0-0 Hull

Rotherham 0-0 Cardiff

Stoke 0-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 0-0 Sheff Wed

Swansea 0-0 Millwall

West Brom 0-0 Preston North End

12:35 PM BST

4 min: Ipswich 0 Huddersfield 0

A quiet start at Portman Road, in terms of chances if not noise. The Ipswich fans will be hoarse by half-time.

12:33 PM BST

Birmingham 0-0 Norwich

A wall of noise greets the teams as Birmingham and Norwich walk onto the pitch through a cacophony of firecrackers and flags, all cranked up by a hugely excitable PA announcer. This is a must-win game for Birmingham. Initially, you can barely see through the smoke of the pyrotechnics.

12:30 PM BST

Kick off

Here we go. It’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon at Portman Road, where Ipswich fans are ready to start a very long party.

12:27 PM BST

Here come the players

It’s almost time for the emotional spin cycle popularly known as the final day of the Championship season.

12:22 PM BST

Follow Arsenal v Bournemouth

We also have live coverage of the big Premier League game at the Emirates. You can follow that one with Daniel Zeqiri.

Read more...

12:19 PM BST

Leeds manager Daniel Farke speaks

"Obviously we want to give ourselves a chance to be there"



Leeds boss Daniel Farke on a crucial game for his side against Southampton this afternoon 👇 pic.twitter.com/bjwuz8F1EN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

12:10 PM BST

Leeds v Southamptn

The atmosphere is a strange mixture of hope, expectation and resignation.

Just about all logic suggests Ipswich will clinch the second automatic promotion place to condemn Leeds to the playoffs alongside Southampton. But this is the Championship, where miracles often happen. Daniel Farke’s side must do their bit by beating the Saints, then hope neighbours Huddersfield pull off the mother of all shocks with an unlikely victory at Portman Road.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke arrives for the game against Southampton. - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

12:08 PM BST

A long time ago...

Ipswich haven’t played in the Premier League since 2001-02, when David Beckham looked like Travis Bickle and everyone in Britain learned the word ‘metatarsal’.

Birmingham haven’t played in the third tier since 1994-95, when David Beckham was playing for Preston and everyone in Britain was high on, well, Britain.

Birmingham need a victory over Norwich to have a realistic chance of avoiding relegation - Nick Potts/PA

11:55 AM BST

Hirst preferred to Moore up front

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has named his team - George Hirst plays up front instead of Kieffer Moore from the team that defeated Coventry in midweek. Luke Woolfenden and Conor Chaplin are also recalled.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1) Hladky; Tuanzebe, Burgess, Woolfenden, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Hutchinson, Chaplin; Hirst.

Subs: Walton (g), Clarke, Edmundson, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Moore, Travis, Broadhead.

Ipswich fans are ready for a big day at Portman Road - Zac Goodwin/PA

11:50 AM BST

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna speaks to Sky Sports

"We're going to have to fight hard for it" 🔵



Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna on his sides promotion hopes 👇 pic.twitter.com/2iaoqoFllT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

11:48 AM BST

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sunderland Bishop, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Hume, Ekwah, Bellingham, Styles, Roberts, Clarke, Aouchiche. Subs: Patterson, Evans, Pembele, Semedo, Mundle, Ba, Rigg, Watson, Dack.

Sheff Wed Beadle, Palmer, Iorfa, Bernard, Valentin, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson, Musaba, Windass, Ugbo.

Subs: Dawson, Bambo Diaby, Paterson, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Mohamed Diaby.

11:46 AM BST

Leeds v Southampton team news

Leeds Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Piroe.

Subs: Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, Gray, Darlow, Gelhardt, Roberts, Fernandez.

Southampton McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Smallbone, Downes, Manning, Adams, Adam Armstrong, Aribo.

Subs: Stewart, Lumley, Bree, Rothwell, Sulemana, Edozie, Charles, Fraser, Brooks.

🗣️ "We're desperate to get the win"



Sam Byram is hoping Leeds can finish on a high this season ⚪ pic.twitter.com/1OqOEV5L2I — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 4, 2024

11:44 AM BST

Plymouth v Hull team news

Plymouth Cooper, Phillips, Scarr, Gibson, Mumba, Randell, Edwards, Devine, Whittaker, Bundu, Hardie.

Subs: Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Hazard, Galloway, Waine, Forshaw, Sorinola, Issaka.

Hull Allsop, Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob, Morton, Seri, Delap, Carvalho, Philogene-Bidace, Tufan.

Subs: Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Docherty, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Omur.

11:43 AM BST

West Brom v Preston North End team news

West Brom Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Fellows, Diangana, Johnston, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Ajayi, Wallace, Maja, Phillips, Chalobah, Swift, Reach, M’Vila, Griffiths.

Preston North End Woodman, Hughes, Lindsay, Whatmough, Storey, Browne, Holmes, Millar, Frokjaer-Jensen, Jakobsen, Keane.

Subs: Evans, Brady, Stewart, Cornell, Osmajic, Theo Mawene, Best, Noah Mawene, Seary.

11:42 AM BST

Birmingham v Norwich team news

Birmingham Ruddy, Laird, Bielik, Sanderson, Buchanan, Sunjic, Paik, Miyoshi, Anderson, James, Stansfield.

Subs: Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Bacuna, Tyler Roberts, Jutkiewicz, Drameh, Dembele, Pritchard, Hall.

Norwich Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum, Nunez, McLean, Sorensen, Gabriel Sara, Sainz, Sargent.

Subs: Hanley, Long, van Hooijdonk, Batth, Rowe, Giannoulis, Fisher, Welch, Aboh.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵



One change from last Saturday ☝️

JJ comes in 💫

Jay leads the line 💥#KRO #BCFC pic.twitter.com/jktcW0LZFj — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 4, 2024

11:41 AM BST

Ipswich v Huddersfield team news

Ipswich Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Giraud-Hutchinson, Hirst.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Taylor, Jackson, Sarmiento, Moore, Travis, Broadhead.

Huddersfield Maxwell, Pearson, Helik, Jackson, Turton, Wiles, Rudoni, Kasumu, Edwards, Ward, Healey.

Subs: Nicholls, Radulovic, Koroma, Spencer, Matos, Jones, Iorpenda, Bellagambi, Eccleston.

Your Town to face the Terriers. ✊ pic.twitter.com/WKNCPdO3jX — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 4, 2024

11:36 AM BST

The permutations



Automatic promotion



Ipswich will go up if they avoid defeat at home to Huddersfield. If they lose, Leeds will move above them should they beat Southampton.

Play-offs



Southampton and either Leeds or Ipswich will be involved. Norwich will join them unless they are hammered at Birmingham and West Brom get at least a draw at home to Preston and Hull hammer Plymouth.

West Brom will take the fourth spot if they take a point against Preston. If they lose, Hull can move above them by winning at Plymouth.

Relegation



Rotherham and Huddersfield* are down and will be joined by one of Birmingham, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn. This is where it gets complicated.

Birmingham realistically need a win to have any chance of survival. If they beat Norwich they will stay up if Plymouth fail to win or either Sheffield Wednesday or Blackburn lose.

Plymouth will be safe with a win.

Sheff Wed and Blackburn will be safe with a draw.

*Not mathematically, but they’re down

11:32 AM BST

Today’s fixtures

They’re all 12.30pm kick-offs.

Birmingham v Norwich

Coventry v QPR

Ipswich v Huddersfield

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Blackburn

Middlesbrough v Watford

Plymouth v Hull

Rotherham v Cardiff

Stoke v Bristol City

Sunderland v Sheff Wed

Swansea v Millwall

West Brom v Preston North End

Leeds' Georginio Rutter arrives ahead of their game against Southampton. - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

11:26 AM BST

Blue skies and blue smoke

The Ipswich team bus is here and fans are cheering them in, expecting the point they need against Huddersfield to secure automatic promotion.

11:22 AM BST

All eyes on Ipswich and Birmingham

Hello and welcome to the final day of the Championship and there is still everything to play for at both ends of the table.

A draw against all-but-relegated Huddersfield (23rd) will secure Ipswich’s return to the top flight for the first time since 2002.

Ipswich, currently in second place, could become just the fourth team to be promoted consecutively from the third division to the Premier League since 1992 after Watford, Norwich and Southampton.

Manager Kieran McKenna said: “I’ve got belief in them and a lot of belief in what we’ve done, the consistency that we’ve shown, how we prepare for games, how we concentrate throughout games and how we get our identity out there on the pitch gives us a great chance to win games.

“I’ve got a lot of belief but it’s a football match, two teams in the same division, one who were in a lower division the season before.

“Anything can happen, I don’t expect it to be smooth sailing. There’s going to be tension in the game for sure, as there is when you’re fighting for things, but it’ll be about doing enough of the right things to help us keep on top of that.”

Ipswich are three points clear of third-placed Leeds, who host fourth-placed Southampton. However, Leeds have a superior goal difference so if Ipswich lose and Leeds win, it will probably be the Yorkshirmen automatically going up and Ipswich having to negotiate the play-offs.

At the other end, Birmingham City desperately need a victory, and for Plymouth Argyle to lose, to avoid relegation. Birmingham (22nd) currently occupy one of the bottom three spots and host play-off hopefuls Norwich City (5th), while Plymouth (21st) entertain Hull (7th), who also have eyes on the play-offs.

You won’t be able to take your eyes off any of it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.