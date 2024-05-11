Parkland softball, baseball win postseason games to advance

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College softball and baseball teams both won postseason games on their respective home fields Friday. The softball team is just one win away from advancing to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament after going 2-0 with victories against Spoon River 3-2 and Danville Area Community College 7-5 in 9 innings.

The baseball team went 1-1 in pool play of the Regional 24 tournament, losing to Lewis & Clark 7-3 before rebounding with a 12-4 win over DACC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.