Parker and Sloan combine to pitch a three-hitter and TCU beats West Virginia 5-2 in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caedmon Parker and Braeden Sloan combined to pitch a three-hitter and No. 9 seed TCU beat eighth-seed West Virginia 5-2 on Tuesday to begin its defense of the Big 12 championship title.

TCU (32-19) advances to play top-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. West Virginia (33-21) drops to the consolation side of the double-elimination bracket and will face Kansas State on Wednesday in an elimination game.

TCU dropped its final home series of the regular season to West Virginia, which registered 20 hits across the three games. The three hits to begin the tournament were the second-lowest total for the Mountaineers this season.

Brody Green tripled and homered to power the TCU offense. His solo home run into the TCU bullpen made it 5-2 in the ninth.

Chase Brunson, Ryder Robinson and Karson Bowen also had an RBI for TCU. Sam Myers, who entered the tournament on a 13-game hitting streak, went 0 for 4.

Carson Estridge made his fourth start of the season for West Virginia, allowing two runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Logan Sauve hit his seventh home run of the season to get the Mountaineers within 3-2. He also doubled in the eighth with just one out, but JJ Wetherholt grounded out before Sam White struck out to end the inning — West Virginia's 13th strikeout of the game.

