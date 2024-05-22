Parker County Sheriff's Posse inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

May 21—The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame got some company recently, as the Parker County Sheriff's Posse was inducted among the history and heroes of Texas rodeo.

The Hall of Fame, located in Fort Worth Stockyards' National Historic District, was founded in 1975, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of Texas rodeo.

"What an honor it is to be included with many of the 'greats' of Texas rodeo," Posse Captain Larry Walden said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Posse was formed in 1947 by 13 Parker County ranchers, to preserve the western heritage and western way of life. With a membership now at well over 100, the posse remains committed to keeping that preservation alive.

The recent Hall of Fame announcement follows several other recognitions the organization has obtained, including best Large Outdoor Rodeo from the Texas Pro Rodeo Circuit and being among the top five nationwide by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

The posse's annual rodeo, now a PRCA-certified event, has grown tremendously through the years. The posse earned PRCA Small Outdoor Rodeo honors in 2004, and the event venue has doubled in size from 40 acres to 80 acres since 2015, with various improvements made along the way.

"This year will be our 77th rodeo, and I believe our founders would say we have done it well," Walden said.

The 2024 Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo is June 4-8 at the posse grounds, 2251 Mineral Wells Highway, Weatherford.