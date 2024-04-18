Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics: GB teams release kits for Games

Team GB and ParalympicsGB have released the kits their athletes will wear at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bearing the red, white and blue of the Union Jack, kit manufacturer Adidas says the collection "celebrates the unique aspects of Great Britain".

Four-time Olympic diving medallist Tom Daley featured in the launch, along with sprinter Laviai Nielsen and skateboarder Lola Tambling.

The 2024 Olympics and Paralympics take place in Paris this summer.

In March there was controversy aover the new England football kit launched by Nike, with the St George's Cross on the back of the collar altered by adding purple and blue to the traditional red.

However Adidas said its kits were "embracing tradition" and built "around the classic British red, white and blue".

"The pride and passion I feel when representing my country on the biggest sporting stage is second to none, so to unveil a kit that encompasses what this moment means is incredibly special," said Daley.

"I cannot wait to proudly wear it in Paris this summer, alongside my fellow team-mates."

Paralympic athlete Olivia Breen added: "It's always an exciting day when the ParalympicsGB kit is revealed for the first time - and this year is no different.

"I love the new kit, it feels really fresh."

Paralympic athletes Thomas Young, Zak Skinner and Olivia Breen at the kit launch [PA Media]

British gymnast Max Whitlock has said he will retire after Paris 2024 [PA Media]

Laviai Nielsen is a 400m runner [PA Media]