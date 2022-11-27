Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. active vs. Broncos in Week 12
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. will try to keep his breakout stretch going today.
The second-year pass catcher, who was listed as questionable on the final Week 12 injury report, is active for today’s clash with the Denver Broncos. So, quarterback Sam Darnold will have all of his weapons available to him in his first start of the 2022 campaign.
Marshall Jr. has taken advantage of his new opportunities of late. Over the past four games, the 2021 second-rounder has reeled in a team-leading 259 receiving yards on 11 catches.
As they’re set to match up with cornerback Patrick Surtain II and the Denver defense—a unit that’s been particularly stout against wideouts this season—the Panthers could certainly use all the hands they can get.
Here’s who won’t be joining Marshall Jr. in uniform today:
S Juston Burris
OT Larnel Coleman
DB Myles Hartsfield
LB Cory Littleton
DT Matt Ioannidis
TE Giovanni Ricci
QB PJ Walker
And as for the Broncos’ inactives:
WR K.J. Hamler
S Anthony Harris
DL Jonathan Harris
WR Jerry Jeudy
CB Michael Ojemudia
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
CB K’Waun Williams
